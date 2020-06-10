In the city where Madeleine McCann disappeared, residents grew weary of the case

The suspect, who was named as Christian B., is in prison in Germany with a sentence for a drug offense. He is also appealing a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American at her home, who was also in Praia da Luz.

Madeleine McCann disappeared 13 years ago. Credit… Metropolitan Police / EPA, through Shutterstock

Her phone records reveal that she was still in town the night of May 3, 2007, when Madeleine fell asleep with her twin brothers, while her parents and friends had a tapas dinner at a restaurant inside their vacation complex.

But while he Lacking information about Christian B. and his whereabouts and past crimes have made headlines, it is hard to find anyone in Praia da Luz who has welcomed the resurgence of the police investigation. Few also sound hopeful about their outcome.

"People have grown tired of hearing all the theories about Madeleine, and I think it's understandable that nothing feels very new after 13 years,quot; of various police leads that turned cold, said Hugo Pereira, the mayor of the municipality that includes Praia. gives light.

"There is also a feeling that anyone who could have been questioned has already said everything that could be said."