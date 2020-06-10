In the city where Madeleine McCann disappeared, residents grew weary of the case

PRAIA DA LUZ, Portugal – In Praia da Luz, the words "circo McCann,quot; have been written under "Stop,quot; on some road signs.
The clear message reflects the feelings of frustration and boredom that have accumulated among some city residents in the 13 years since a British girl, Madeleine McCann, disappeared from her family's rented vacation apartment when she was 3 years old.
This month, journalists and cameramen returned to Praia da Luz, in southern Algarve, Portugal, after German authorities identified a 43-year-old German sex offender as the primary suspect in Madeleine's kidnapping, and said they were investigating.
The suspect, who was named as Christian B., is in prison in Germany with a sentence for a drug offense. He is also appealing a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American at her home, who was also in Praia da Luz.
Her phone records reveal that she was still in town the night of May 3, 2007, when Madeleine fell asleep with her twin brothers, while her parents and friends had a tapas dinner at a restaurant inside their vacation complex.
But while he Lacking information about Christian B. and his whereabouts and past crimes have made headlines, it is hard to find anyone in Praia da Luz who has welcomed the resurgence of the police investigation. Few also sound hopeful about their outcome.
"People have grown tired of hearing all the theories about Madeleine, and I think it's understandable that nothing feels very new after 13 years,quot; of various police leads that turned cold, said Hugo Pereira, the mayor of the municipality that includes Praia. gives light.
"There is also a feeling that anyone who could have been questioned has already said everything that could be said."
Some residents also questioned why significant police and media resources have been spent searching for a missing girl, while other similar unsolved crimes were filed in the meantime.
José dos Santos, a local night guard who worked on the night Madeleine went missing, said Praia da Luz was "well above average,quot; in terms of security, with no reported violent crime on properties he has cared for decades. .
After Madeleine disappeared, "everyone helped,quot; find her, she said, but today "it's more than normal for everyone to be fed up with the boomerang effect every year," as a result of new and divergent The police carry.
For a time, the Portuguese authorities considered Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, as suspects, but were formally cleared. Still, Mr. dos Santos said many people were uncomfortable with the special treatment accorded to parents, who had an audience with the Pope at the Vatican a few weeks after Madeleine disappeared.
"I think everyone should be treated the same way," he said. “This case received more attention and used more resources from institutions, both Portuguese and global. Imagine how many parents the pope would have to receive if he received all of whose children disappear. ”
Paul Mikhelson, the British owner of a café along the city's cobblestone promenade, said some of his employees had been questioned by reporters last week about a cell phone number related to the German suspect, who It turned out to be another false clue.
Disappearances occurred more frequently elsewhere, so "I don't understand why this particular case remains the center of so much attention and we can't let the dogs sleep," said Mr. Mikhelson. "I think we all want this book to be closed now, no matter how it's done."
While living in Portugal, Christian B. held various jobs, including as a hotel waiter, selling newspaper advertisements and working at some point for an awning and pool maintenance company, according to German court records.
It also imported and sold cars. Authorities released photos of a Jaguar he owned, as well as a Volkswagen truck.
In the Algarve, authorities said, Christian B. and an unidentified girlfriend rented a white and yellow house along a dirt road, off the main road leading to Praia da Luz. Surrounded by thickets and deep water wells, the house is now empty.
In another house where the suspect was staying, at the entrance to the inner village of Monte Judeu, the current owners posted warning signs to journalists against intrusion on private property.
A villager said he would not speak to the media because he did not want to risk "putting my name in the newspaper and then on a new police list."
He added that "600 feels like more than enough," referring to the 600 people who were considered people of concern by the police during the course of the investigation.
German police are also looking into whether Christian B. was involved in some other cases of unsolved missing children, including that of a 6-year-old German boy, René Hasee, who went missing on a beach in the Algarve in 1996.
Another reopened investigation concerns Inga Gehricke, who was 5 years old when he disappeared in 2015 near a property he owned on the outskirts of the German city of Stendhal.
Christian B. has more than a dozen previous convictions, including for assaulting a child in Germany when he was still a teenager himself. He has also been sentenced for child pornography, drug trafficking and a series of robberies, some committed in the Algarve.
According to German court records, he broke into hotels and stole gasoline from boats moored at local marinas. His conviction for the 2005 rape was based in part on material obtained from his own video camera.
Madeleine and her family stayed at the Ocean Club, a resort that at the time was owned by a British tour operator, Mark Warner.
The Ocean Club opened in the 1990s, when Praia da Luz was completing its transformation from a laid-back fishing village into an international tourist destination particularly popular with families in Northern Europe and still described by the Mayor as "our condo British,quot;.
The German police announcement came just as Praia da Luz, which has a resident population of just 3,500 people, was slowly coming back to life after months of blockade restrictions due to the coronavirus. Portugal's beaches reopened this month.
"The last thing we need after being attacked by the coronavirus is that Madeleine's case is now detrimental to the return of tourists," said Mr. Mikhelson, the cafe's owner.
Ana Campino called her souvenir shop in Praia da Luz "The thread of history,quot;, because she sews the dolls that are for sale herself. Now, he said, "it has become horrible to live in this endless story,quot; of Madeleine's search.
Ms. Campino said she still had a great deal of sympathy for the McCann family because "I know I would never have given up the fight if I had lost one of my own children, and it is very clear to me that Madeleine's parents must discover the truth."