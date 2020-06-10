Iggy Azalea confirms that she is the mother of a baby, explains why she has been silent

Instagram

The Australian raptor, who was reported to have given birth to her first child with Playboi Carti in April, says it was never her intention to keep the baby "secret."

Up News Info –

Iggy Azalea is officially a mother More than a month after the news that she had given birth to her first child with Playboi Carti, the Australian raptor has finally confirmed that she is truly a mother to a baby now.

"I have a son," she wrote in a message to her fans through Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10. On why he shared the news only now, the 30-year-old explained: "I kept waiting for him to be the right time to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel eager to share news of that giant with the world. "

Iggy, who has kept her relationship with Playboi discreet, also revealed her intention to keep her son's private life, but it was never her intention to keep it a secret. "I want to keep his life private, but I wanted to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words," said the "Black Widow" spitter.

Iggy Azalea confirms that she is the mother of a baby.

Iggy did not share other details about her son, including his name and who the father is. But it has been no secret that she and Playboi have been dating since late 2018. In December 2019, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together.

In the same month, rumors that Iggy was pregnant began to circulate, but neither Iggy nor Playboi confirmed the news. Instead, he continued to post several photos showing his flat belly. In late April, she and her boyfriend were reported to have welcomed a baby.

While they kept quiet on the baby news, speculation continued to freak out as Playboi was said in May to have bought a fancy family car to carry her son. Rapper "Wake Up Like This" reportedly spent $ 400,000 to buy a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is known as one of the most exquisite family games.

The 23-year-old allegedly bought the SUV from renowned RD Whittington auto broker company Wires Only, and delivered it to his home in Georgia, where he has been living with Iggy, for an additional $ RUSH fee. 10k.