Iggy Azalea confirms that she has a son

Iggy Azalea it's a mom!

The "Fancy,quot; singer, who has been in a relationship with Playboi CartiI took to Instagram on Wednesday to share, "I have a son."

"I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of that giant with the world," Iggy told his fans. "I want to keep his life private, but I wanted to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

In December 2019, rumors emerged that the couple were expecting a baby together, but the celebrities did not officially confirm or deny the speculation. However, Iggy took to social media to share a photo of her in a red bikini, seemingly quenching pregnancy rumors.

"I wish you were here," Iggy wrote in the post.

Iggy and Playboi, who met in 2018, sparked engagement rumors in July 2019. Fans began speculating on the status of the couple's relationship after Iggy posted a photo on social media of his left hand with a ring in that finger. However, the duo did not address speculation at the time.

Around the same time, Playboi shared details about his relationship with Iggy in an interview with Fader, including that the couple had moved in together in December 2019.