Iggy Azalea confirms she has a baby!

We haven't seen too much of Iggy Azalea on the ‘gram, but rumors have been circulating for months that she gave birth to a boy. Now, Iggy is confirming those rumors and reveals that he has a baby!

In a post on her Instagram story, Iggy reveals that she has a son, and despite her efforts to keep her life private, she feels the time was right to say something.

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems that the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of this giant in the world," she writes.

Although he doesn't say who his baby daddy is, fans assume it's his boo Playboi Carti. Iggy ends her post, saying that she loves her baby very much.

"I want to keep his life private, but I wanted to make it clear that it is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

Shortly after Iggy had allegedly given birth, she posted a photo on Instagram showing that obscene of hers, and fans speculated that she had stretch marks on her stomach.

Still, Iggy didn't comment on whether she had just given birth or not.

However, we congratulate Iggy on giving birth to a healthy baby and we wish him all the best on this new journey of motherhood.