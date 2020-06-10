IFC Films Nabs SXSW Award Winning Film "Shithouse" – Up News Info

IFC Films has secured North American distribution rights for Shithouse, the SXSW entry that collected the Grand Jury Prize for the best narrative. Written, directed, and starring Cooper Raiff, in his feature film debut, the photo will be released sometime in the fall.

The college romance follows Alex, a lonely and friendless college student who is seriously considering moving to a university closer to his mother (Amy Landecker) and sister (Olivia Welch), to whom he is still extremely tied up. Everything changes one night when Alex jumps and attends a party at his Shithouse campus party house, where he establishes a strong connection with his RA, Maggie (Dylan Gelula).

Logan Miller is also a co-star. Raiff, Divi Crockett and Will Youmans produced the photo. The rights agreement was negotiated by the EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films, Arianna Bocco and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmaker.