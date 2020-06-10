Idlib province of Syria, destroyed by war. Prepared for the battle of coronavirus

An activist who has supported democratic protests against Syria's authoritarian president since they began nine years ago knows one or two things about fighting adversity. But Hosam al-Ali, 35, is more than a little concerned about his new adversary: ​​the coronavirus.

A pharmacist in Idlib, the last province still in the hands of Syrian opposition groups, Mr. al-Ali volunteered to be the main virus response coordinator in his region.

An estimated 3.5 million people are overcrowded in the northern half of the province, at least half of them displaced, many in makeshift homes and tents. Lack of basic services, aid groups warn, makes Idlib particularly vulnerable to the virus.

When he got to work, Mr. al-Ali began to keep an audio diary, which he shared daily with Carlotta Gall, head of the Istanbul office for The New York Times. Its entries have been condensed and edited for clarity.