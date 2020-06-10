Idlib province of Syria, destroyed by war. Prepared for the battle of coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

An activist who has supported democratic protests against Syria's authoritarian president since they began nine years ago knows one or two things about fighting adversity. But Hosam al-Ali, 35, is more than a little concerned about his new adversary: ​​the coronavirus.

A pharmacist in Idlib, the last province still in the hands of Syrian opposition groups, Mr. al-Ali volunteered to be the main virus response coordinator in his region.

An estimated 3.5 million people are overcrowded in the northern half of the province, at least half of them displaced, many in makeshift homes and tents. Lack of basic services, aid groups warn, makes Idlib particularly vulnerable to the virus.

When he got to work, Mr. al-Ali began to keep an audio diary, which he shared daily with Carlotta Gall, head of the Istanbul office for The New York Times. Its entries have been condensed and edited for clarity.

April 1, 2020

Today there was an announcement by the Minister of Health of the temporary government. We had concerns about 20 patients, and the results were negative. Thank God.

April 3

It was a holiday and a day off for me.

Like most Syrians who wake up on Friday and buy breakfast outside, I went to the center of Al-Atareb, which is very close to the front line and is very destroyed. There was only one breakfast store open. It was very crowded and I had to wait.

I came home with my wife and children, and then I was fixing solar panels and a battery. It was a very normal day.

Of course, I have coronavirus work, but I did it from home. There were many communications, because I am in several WhatsApp chat groups.

The most important thing is training and social awareness, and how people should stay home for safety. But society does not take that into account, that is the biggest problem we face.

Today they decided to cancel one of the new quarantine camps and turn it into a center for burning medical waste.

I have to prepare a conference for midwife students at a university in Azaz about pharmacology. I have been teaching there for the past two years, but the entire university is online due to the virus.

April 4

Today we went to the Health Directorate and received training on how to take a sample from a person suspected of being infected.

Then they brought us a patient.

He had a high temperature and was sick with flu-like symptoms. Of course, this patient had been quarantined for a week at his home, not a health facility, and he underwent the test. The coach carried it out.

5th of April

Today I gave training for the White Helmets (a Syrian civil defense group).

There were two teams, each with 10 people. We did two sessions to avoid overcrowding.

The next morning, I woke up at 5 a.m. and we modified the slides for the conference. The slides summarize the criteria for sending people to health centers. They also tell people how to handle the corpses.

The students of the White Helmets are very interested. His motto, I learned, is from the Koran: "Whoever saves one's life, it is as if he saved the life of all humanity."

The whole day my mood was very bad, because the infection of my tooth had passed from my mouth to my eye, and it was very painful. I started to look like a teddy bear.

So I finished my training early and went to Ad Dana, a town 15 kilometers from my house where a dentist treated the infection. I cried in pain.

The dentist gave me medicine, I went home, ate a little, and then went to sleep.

See you soon, or maybe not.

April 8

Yesterday we trained 20 people. The day before, too. We reached 62 trainees in three days, all white helmets. Then, we published the training material for the WhatsApp group.

The White Helmets will be responsible for burying the bodies. This requires special procedures, and then the car needs to be sterilized after burial. That's what I talked about.

I also gave a lecture to students from the Institute of Midwives and the Institute of Pediatric Nurses. It was a good conference, but a little more difficult than one in person. I was unable to understand the students' body language. I tried to scream and repeat over and over again.

Then I took my family out for 10 minutes outside. We drank coffee and the kids drank juice and then we went home.

God willing, on Monday we will do another training session.

April 12th

I had a planning meeting on Zoom today. Everyone had good ideas. Everyone would like to work. But in the end, the main problems are the weak coordination and the lack of financial means. That is why we are moving very, very slowly.

Yesterday a friend called me. He was looking for an incubator for his newborn baby.

I found an incubator, but I actually needed a fan.

After we understood that we started looking for a fan, but unfortunately we couldn't find one. All the hospital fans were busy, and we don't have a single case of coronavirus yet.

If that is happening, it means that medical capacity is very poor.

Today I felt depressed: I heard that the baby died.

Last week we trained many teams on how to manage a quarantine center. We found acceptance from many organizations, and these organizations have some money that they could put into this.

We divide the session into two parts: before the virus appears in our area and afterwards.

The first part is about health awareness.

We will supply soap and clean water in the market and two tents for the center: one for insulation and one for testing.

We will raise people's awareness so that they do not bring their children to the clinic and only so that they come in an emergency.

And we will spray paint health messages on the city walls.

All of this is before the virus appears.

After I'm here, there will be more serious coordination with the White Helmets, the local council, and civil society organizations.

The plan is to set up tents at the entrance to Al-Atareb. People will go through the tents and sign in. If we have doubts about someone who is trying to enter Al-Atareb, we will take them to the quarantine center.

There will also be a kind of isolation at home for everyone, and there is a team of women who have volunteered to teach people how to make homemade masks.

The White Helmets will begin to use their vehicles to disinfect public areas.

The situation of the health authority is very, very bad. The Health Directorate fired some employees and granted others without a license due to the financial situation.

The rest of the employees will be paid $ 100 per month.

You know: $ 100 is nothing. I will pay $ 50 for my rent and $ 50 for fuel for my car. How am I going to treat the rest of the month?

Ramadan will come soon and the market will be crowded.

But I think the disease will not spread too much in our area if we apply the plan. Each town must do social management. We need to make people aware so that they isolate themselves and move away socially, and then we will be in good shape.

Happy Ramadan, and I hope this year is a good one for everyone.

May 3

Regards.

It is really difficult with Ramadan. We have a lot of work and it tires me.

The Kafr Karmin quarantine center has started its work. This center receives people who come from Turkey. The border authorities take them to the center and isolate them for 14 days.

I also have a bad situation at home. My wife started crying.

Our refrigerator does not work and every day I say I will get a new one or I will fix it and I did not. And some of the windows are broken and I didn't fix them. I'm really busy, and when I'm busy I forget it.

May 5th

There is something very important these days. It is not a coronavirus.

It's about the people.

They are in a very difficult situation. Everything is super expensive now. The dollar is rising and the Syrian pound is on the ground. The rate of one dollar is 1,500 Syrian pounds.

People are going crazy. God help people with Ramadan, coronavirus and high prices. God help people.

* *

Update: As of this week, Idlib has reported no cases of infection.

Saad al-Nassife contributed reports from Gaziantep, Turkey.

