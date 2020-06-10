WENN

In the wake of continued global protests against systemic racism, the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine apologizes for having made "hurtful" and "intolerant" mistakes in the past.



Anna Wintour has issued a statement to US Vogue staff. USA amid continued global protests against systemic racism.

Following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there have been worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, sparking widespread demand for change.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Wintour is the latest star to speak about past "mistakes", vowing to take the famous fashion publication forward with a new, more inclusive perspective and inviting black colleagues to contact me directly " with "thoughts or reactions".

"I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy for what many of you are going through: sadness, pain, and anger too," he wrote in the note, obtained by the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. "I want to say this especially to the black members of our team. I can only imagine what these days have been like."

"I also know that the pain, violence and injustice we are seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Acknowledging it and doing something about it is overdue."

She continued, "I want to say clearly that I know that Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been harmful. Or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes. "

Wintour went on to reflect that "It can't be easy being a black employee at Vogue, and there are very few of you," adding: "I know it's not enough to say we will do better, but we will – and know that I value your voices and responses as we go. "

"I am proud of the content that we have published on our site in the past few days, but I also know that there is much more work to be done," she concluded. "Feel free to contact me directly … I appreciate your thoughts or reactions."

Vogue has come under fire in recent weeks by former employees, including former general editor Andre Leon Talley and digital marketing and sales planner Shelby Ivey Christie, who shared a long Twitter thread calling his time in publishing, "The most challenging + miserable time of my career, "insisting", bullying + white counterpart tests, completely thankless work, terrible salary base + racism was exhausting. "