I grew up knowing that the police were not here to protect me

Talking to Oprah Winfrey about the Black Lives Matter protests, the director of & # 39; Selma & # 39; she remembers seeing her father being a victim of police assault when she was a child.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay grew suspicious and fearful of police officers, because no one in her community thought bad things were improving.

The "Selma"The director has been a strong voice in the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, and is now speaking about a terrifying encounter with police officers as a child, growing up in Los Angeles. & # 39; southern cities.

"The police entered our backyard … and I remember leaving the house and seeing my father, my proud and beautiful father, on the ground in our own yard, fought by the police," DuVernay told his friend. Oprah Winfrey during the first of the two "OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?" Television specials on Tuesday night (June 9), adding that police officers explained that her father "conformed to the description of someone who was running through the neighborhood."

"Seeing that traumatized me as a young man, but it fit with all the police aggression I grew up with, living in Compton and Long Beach and Lynwood, just a continuous presence."

That incident and many others made him realize that the police officers were not his friends: "I don't think they are here to protect me," the filmmaker said during the hour-long special. "As we got older, we didn't call the police if there was a problem. We called each other and dealt with it … Calling the police is the sure way for something to go wrong most of the time for many black people in this country. "

The Oprah special, which will continue on Wednesday, also featured appearances by Atlanta Mayor Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms, author Jennifer Eberhardt and the actor. David Oyelowo, who starred in "Selma" by DuVernay, opposite Winfrey.

Meanwhile, DuVernay has launched the Law Enforcement Accountability Project initiative, which will help fund 25 projects over the next two years that aim to focus on issues of police violence and misconduct.