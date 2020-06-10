I came too short

Instagram

Bekah Martínez, meanwhile, shares her thoughts in a different podcast interview about the statement by the student & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; that she was no longer invited to her home after her disagreement.

Becca Kufrin has broken his silence on the recent controversy sparked by Garrett Yrigoyenpublication of "Thin Blue Line". Days after her fiancé was criticized for expressing support for the police amid protests by Black Lives Matter, the season 14 star of "High school"He openly acknowledged that his posting on social media was" muffled tone. "

The 30-year-old spoke on the subject for the first time during the Tuesday, June 9 episode of his "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "Garrett is my fiance and I love him and, in essence, I think he is a good person," he told his co-host. Rachel Lindsay, before adding, "What you published … I do not align and I do not agree".

Although she believed that Yrigoyen had no malicious intent behind her controversial publication, the former fiancé of Arie Luyendyk Jr. He acknowledged, "I think I was deaf and it was the wrong time, message, and feeling." He added further: "I am trying to get him to see the bigger picture."

Kufrin later admitted in an Instagram post about the podcast episode that the conversation she and Lindsay had "was the most difficult, the most awkward, but important." She went on to point out, "I value my friendship with Rachel. I also value my association with Garrett. So this is really difficult. As it should be."

"The Bachelor"Alum continued:" I will be the first to admit that when I heard this, I fell short. Very short. I listen to this and I wish I had said more, I wish I had expressed myself better, I wish I had given much more than I did. I think, "I didn't ask the right questions," I discarded the wrong phrases, "I didn't defend my fiance," so why couldn't I better support my thinking process? The list goes on and on ".

Responding to the question of where he is going from here, he said, "I can only try to move forward with what I think is right, how to accept, be patient, and pay attention to others, especially those who are suffering the most right now." In the end, he concluded, "If I have learned anything over the past 2 years, it is that we have the beautiful ability to be better than the day before, so that is what I am doing with all my might."

During the discussion about Yrigoyen's post, Lindsay emphasized to Kufrin where her disappointment lay. "For me, this is what Garrett thinks, this is what Garrett is. He published a black box. He never said 'black lives matter'. He published fists of all colors, which to me is like, 'Everyone, everyone lives'. And then the next post is the 'thin blue line' with a thoughtful and heartfelt caption he said with his chest, "he explained. "And to me, that's what you feel, and that's what you think. I don't think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is the problem."

Yrigoyen uploaded his "Thin Blue Line" post on Isntagram on June 4. Along with him, he wrote: "I have listened, learned, helped, supported and grown. With so many friends and family in the police I could not sit down and do not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races who also represent this thin blue line. "

His post was quickly greeted with criticism from the Bachelor Nation star. Bekah Martinez, prompting him to hit back. "I remember you saying how much you loved me Becca and you made a mistake in judging me in the past without knowing me … needless to say you never knew me, you don't know me yet, and you are no longer invited," he wrote in a feed. from Instagram Story.

When asked about his response to Yrigoyen's statement on social media, Martinez told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins in the Monday June 8 episode of their podcast "Almost Famous," "I don't particularly like Garrett and I don't I'm interested in dining with him. " Although yes, he is hopeful that his disagreement will not affect his relationship with Kufrin.