Hundreds flock to Stinson Beach; Marin Health Officials Concerned About Uptick in COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info San Francisco

STINSON BEACH (Up News Info SF) – Hundreds of people flocked to Marin County's Stinson Beach on Wednesday when temperatures rose to 80 degrees under clear skies.

The recently reopened parking lot was full and the beach was literally a sea of ​​people sunbathing. Some practiced social distancing in this era of COVID-19, while others did not. Few wore required face covers while walking.

And that was cause for concern by Marin County health officials nervously watching an increase in new COVID-19 cases as restrictions put in place in mid-March to curb the spread of the virus are tightened.

"This week we have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 transmission across the county," Dr. Lisa Santora, Deputy Director of Health for Marin County, said in a video posted on social media Tuesday night.

"On average, we are seeing 20 new cases a day," he added. "There have been more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (since March). Many of these (new) cases are related to Memorial Weekend activities. During Memorial Day weekend, we saw residents come out of the shelter guide on site. ”

Santora and her colleagues understand the frustrations of local residents who have been forced to stay in or near their homes for almost four months. But they were asking for caution when residents took advantage of facility restrictions.

"After months of feeling locked up and disconnected, the families took road trips and the neighbors got together," she said. “Sometimes I wear face covers, sometimes I don't. Some time staying 6 feet away and sometimes not. As we continue to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, we must remain vigilant. ”

She was particularly concerned about what she witnessed over the past weekend.

"This weekend I saw many packed cars, full of people, many from different homes that did not have facial covers," said Santora.

He also advised local residents who have participated in peaceful protests, protesting the death of George Floyd, or who have attended a large family graduation gathering to be tested for the virus.