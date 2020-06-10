Human remains found searching for two missing children in the United States

It was the extended family who first became suspicious, and then at the request of local police: Joshua "JJ,quot; Vallow, 7, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, had not been seen in too long, and their Mother did not give a direct answer about where they were.

Soon strangers from around the world were following the case, paralyzed by the increasingly strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

The investigation grew to include the mysterious deaths of her former spouses, rumors of Doomsday cult beliefs and her sudden move to Hawaii.

This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. (AP / AAP)

The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell's rural home in Idaho. In a field near his home, the FBI and local authorities erected canopies, covered blue tarps on the ground, and brought in heavy equipment to help dig.

Victims' advocates began calling family members to tell them of the remains.

Chad Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence and has been jailed. He has not been formally charged yet.

"Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what are believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time," Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said at a press conference.

This photo released on Friday, March 6, 2020 by the Madison County Sheriff's Office shows Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell. (AP / AAP)

Daybell's attorney did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, has already been charged with child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court, and requesting a crime. She pleaded not guilty and is in jail on $ 1 million bail.

Court documents suggest things started to fall apart for the family early last year, when Lori was still married to Charles Vallow.

The couple was separated, and Vallow had filed for divorce, saying he feared she would kill him and that she had developed cult beliefs. He said she claimed to be "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at the second coming of Christ in July 2020."

The family lived in a Phoenix suburb in July when Lori's brother Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow. He claimed that the shooting was in self-defense after Vallow attacked him with a baseball bat. Police investigated, but the case didn't go very far before Cox died of a blood clot in his lung in December.

Lori Vallow moved to Idaho with the children, got an apartment in the small town of Rexburg, and spent time with Chad Daybell. The couple had known each other for a while, sometimes participating in podcasts on how to prepare for Biblical end times for an online organization targeting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In this March 6, 2020 file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell looks at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho. On his right is defense attorney Edwina Elcox. (AP / AAP)

At the time, he was married to Tammy Daybell, a 49-year-old school librarian who helped him run a small publishing house. Chad Daybell had also written several books, primarily focused on doomsday scenarios and loosely based on church theology.

Tammy Daybell died in October, her obituary says she passed away while sleeping from natural causes. The family rejected an autopsy before being buried in Utah.

About two weeks later, Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow.

The swift marriage raised the suspicion of the officers, who had exhumed Tammy Daybell's body for an investigation. The results of that autopsy have yet to be released.

Meanwhile, JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock of Louisiana, were increasingly concerned about the children. They said that regular phone calls with JJ had become infrequent and then stopped completely. They said that Lori Daybell would not tell them why the boy was not always available.

Tylee was last seen in September on her way to Yellowstone National Park with her mother and another family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

The Woodcocks asked the Rexburg police to search the children. When the officers stopped to question Lori Daybell, they said that she and Chad Daybell lied about the children's whereabouts. When the researchers returned the following day to follow up, the Daybells were gone.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Kay and Larry Woodcock speak to members of the media at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho. (AP / AAP)

The couple had moved to Hawaii, and the investigation advanced in Idaho, Arizona and Utah, where Tammy Daybell was buried. Finally, a judge ordered Lori Daybell to prove that the children were safe by taking them to officials. She refused and was charged with child abandonment and other crimes, then extradited to Idaho.

In the weeks that followed, the Idaho attorney general's office took over the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death, while Lori Daybell tried and failed to reduce her bail.

And Tylee and JJ's relatives are still waiting for answers. They saw JJ's birthday arrive in late May.

"Our feelings of extreme distress and discouragement were preemptive during the period approaching JJ's eighth birthday," wrote Kay Woodcock in a Facebook post.

"Our Rexburg family hosted a moving vigil on Monday 5/25 in honor of our little man … We are comforted to know that his commitment is as strong as ours."