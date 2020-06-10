Hulu changes the premieres of "Love, Victor" and "Taste the Nation" in observance of June 15 – Up News Info

Hulu advances in the premieres of new series Love victor and Test the nation, originally scheduled for Friday, June 19. Love simon the branch will debut on June 17; the new docu series Test the nation with Padma Lakshmi will launch on June 18.

"This June 19, June 19, will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States," Hulu said in a statement. "This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight."

Hulu referenced the $ 5 million pledge from parent company Disney in support of nonprofits promoting social justice, beginning with a $ 2 million donation to the NAACP, amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

"We are all part of the fight against justice," said Hulu. "We believe Black Lives Matter and we support those who are working to build a system based on equality."

Love victor comes from We are executive producers / co-producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the Love simon movie based on the book Simon vs. Homo Sapiens agendaand 20th Century Fox TV.

The series, inspired by the film, centers on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, the high school featured in the film, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. The series shows alcohol use, parents' marital problems, and sexual exploration. Originally created on Disney +

Test the nation is a new travel series that follows Lakshmi on a culinary journey across the US. USA The chef and television personality will explore the diverse food cultures of various regions, including traditions in immigrant communities.