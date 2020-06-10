Huge change for the plates

There are millions of possible combinations, but after decades on the road, we've almost exhausted them.

Now, the next generation of Queensland license plates is equipped with a new high-tech crime deterrent.

At first glance, the difference is barely visible, but the elements of the new plates are hidden from the naked eye.

Queensland drivers are ready to deal with a new type of license plate. (9News)

"This is a big change. Sixteen million combinations will take us another 25 years to 2045," said Transportation Minister Mark Bailey.

The current combination of three numbers and three letters will change to three numbers, two letters followed by a number.

The number will jump back one place from right to left. (Nine)

When those combos run out, the number will jump back one place and then re-create two decades of options.

Also included is a new "QLD,quot; security mark, the size of a dime piece printed multiple times and visible only at a certain angle.

"It is difficult to reproduce and it is reflective, so you will be able to see it both at night and during the day," Bailey said.

They are already being used on trucks.

"It will help the side of the road, (be it an) intercepted vehicle, a random check or something else, police officers can quickly look and see the hologram," said Andrew Mahon, general manager of Ground Transportation Safety and Regulation.

The brands & # 39; QLD & # 39; they are visible only from a certain angle. (Nine)

The current style of the plates will run out of possible combinations for September when the new ones are released.

It will be the first change to license plates in Queensland in two decades.

Queensland's millionth custom license plates will also be on sale this month and are marking themselves with a competition.

"We are asking all license plate owners to get in touch and they will be entered into the giveaway to win a $ 5,000 Queensland vacation," said Taylor Clifford of Personalized Plates Queensland.