How will the MLB Draft teams work in 2020? Explaining the format changes for the shortened baseball draft

From Omaha to the living rooms, the MLB draft continues as planned.

There are many changes to the Draft MLB 2020, most of those changes due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the sport globally. The most advanced change to the draft is the number of rounds decreased from 40 to five.

The slot values ​​for the draft are still in effect as of 2019, with a 3.5 percent increase between MLB and MLBPA, reflecting the increase in MLB revenue. Now, with just five rounds, players originally qualified for six figures for a possible $ 20,000 payday.

Here's what you need to know about this year's draft:

How will the MLB Draft work in 2020?

The coronavirus has dramatically altered the way the Draft MLB 2020 will work. While the format remains largely unchanged, the number of rounds has been reduced from 40 to just five.

Because there are only five rounds in this year's draft, teams will be able to sign an unlimited number of free agents at a maximum of $ 20,000 per player. Players who were originally slated to make six figures between rounds six through 10 will get significantly less up front, with other potential draft picks sneaking out.

Dates: Wednesday June 10 (Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A) and Thursday June 11 (rest of the draft)

Wednesday June 10 (Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A) and Thursday June 11 (rest of the draft) Starting times: 7 p.m. ET (Wednesday), 5 p.m. ET (Thursday)

7 p.m. ET (Wednesday), 5 p.m. ET (Thursday) TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network (Round 1) | ESPN2, MLB Network (rest of draft)

The first round of the draft features just 29 picks, and the Astros penalized an election as punishment for their sign-stealing scandal in 2017. The second round features 23 picks, with the Red Sox and Astros losing picks as part of penalties for stealing signs and the Yankees, Braves, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Angels robbed teams to sign qualified free agents.

There are still slot values ​​assigned throughout the five-round draft, with a team capable of signing an unlimited number of undrafted free agents up to a maximum of $ 20,000 per player. For full slot values ​​for selections from all five rounds, Click here.

As usual, the draft order is determined by the inverse ranking of the previous year's regular season. The Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick, the second time in three years they have that pick.

Where will the MLB 2020 Draft take place?

As part of the major changes to the draft in 2020, the draft was originally moved from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. to Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the University World Series. Participating CWSs were invited to the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.

Unfortunately, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, plans have changed, with MLB holding a virtual draft similar to what the NFL did with the 2020 NFL Draft Draft. Like the NFL Draft, all MLB GMs and club officials will be shown from wherever they are working with live cameras. Selected players will also attend virtually the draft, most of which are expected to arrive in the first round.

If the NFL draft was an indication, in case things go as expected, there will be minimal technical issues with the procedures. Selections during the MLB Draft were generally made during a conference call that included executives from all 30 teams, so teams should be able to adapt easily.

What are competitive equilibrium elections?

At the end of the first round and the second round, teams that receive an income split or one of the 10 smallest income groups receive an additional selection. Certain formulas that include winning percentage and earnings determine who receives a selection from Round A for a competitive balance, while the rest receive selections between the second and third round.

How will players attend Draft MLB 2020?

In the past few years, minimal players generally attended the MLB Draft, but that was expected to change with the change of scenery to Nebraska, a more centralized location, the week before the University World Series was originally supposed to be scheduled. .

As of now, there are 23 potential first-round elections announced that practically attend the draft, with 26 confirmed attendees in total.