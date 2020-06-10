How to get NASCAR tickets to Talladega, other races when fans return to the stands

NASCAR became the first major American sport to return to action last month after the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shut down live events worldwide. NASCAR will now become the first of those sports to allow fans to return to the facilities for live, limited-award events.

NASCAR announced its upcoming Series Cup races on June 9 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 14) and Talladega Superspeedway (June 21) will be played with selected fans in the stands. NASCAR owns both tracks and was able to work with local and state officials to allow fans to attend after previously declaring that the stands for both races would be empty.

"We have great respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests to our events," said NASCAR chief operating and sales officer Daryl Wolfe. "We believe that implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we compete every weekend, and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back to selected events. "

Slowly and responsibly these are keywords, because access will only be granted to a small percentage of the capacity of each track. Homestead-Miami Speedway will allow up to 1,000 people in their grandstand seats, but tickets are limited to members of the South Florida service (Homestead Air Reserve Base and US Southern Command in Doral) as honorary guests. Homestead race tickets are not available to the general public.

However, the Geico 500 at Talladega is open to the general public, more or less. Up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend the race, but only if they meet specific criteria.

Below are the details.

How to Get NASCAR Tickets for Talladega Race

Below are the criteria fans must meet to get Geico 500 tickets at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21:

A Talladega account holder who already purchased the originally scheduled Geico 500 ticket or camp (April 26)

Live less than 150 miles from the trail in the state of Alabama

Depending on the track, the reason behind the 150-mile radius for fans who can attend is to limit the ride, and therefore reduce the risk. The limited number of fans allowed (5,000) was finalized with the guidance of public health officials, medical experts, and local, state, and federal officials.

Account holders who had tickets for the originally scheduled race can only get tickets (not camp) for the rescheduled event. Those who had tickets and a reserved camp can choose tickets or a camping spot, but not both. Those who had reserved a camp can only secure a camping spot.

For those who meet the criteria, Talladega race tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Depending on the track, they have three options for trying to claim tickets:

Visit this link

Respond to an email the track recently sent to spring ticket customers within 150 miles

Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA

In addition to the 5,000 people that will be allowed in Talladega's frontstretch grandstands / towers, there will be 44 camper / fifth wheel camping spots available off-track at the top of the straight. Those places can be claimed with one of the three options listed above.

The grandstand tickets for the Talladega race cost $ 40 each, and the tower tickets cost $ 50 each. A maximum of six seats will be allowed together, and groups will be socially distanced.

"Our grandstands and frontstretch towers are huge, measuring an incredible eight-tenths of a mile long," said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. "That gives us ample space to be able to welcome racing fans with a great safe distance between the guests."

Fans who attend must follow strict health guidelines. They will be checked (including a temperature control) before entering the track and will be asked to wear masks while maintaining at least six feet of social distance from others throughout the venue. External coolers will not be allowed, but the track concessions will be open.

What NASCAR races will fans be allowed in the stands?

As of now, races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 14) and Talladega Superspeedway (June 21) are the only confirmed events to allow fans in the stands, with the aforementioned restrictions, of course.

Pocono Raceway (June 27-28), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 5), and Kentucky Speedway (July 12) have already announced that fans will be unable to attend upcoming NASCAR races at their facility.

As for races in Charlotte, Texas, Kansas and New Hampshire until August 2, the last of the events currently confirmed in the modified 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule, those tracks are reportedly working with local officials. and state about the possibility of allowing fans in some way.

Below are all the races currently confirmed on the NASCAR Cup schedule, starting with the pair of Darlington races the series ran on its return to live action last month, and whether fans can attend.