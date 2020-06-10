How the & # 39; cops & # 39; turned police into a sport at the expense of black lives

When "Cops,quot; made its national television debut in 1989, the United States was starting a seismic showdown in the discourse on the role of law enforcement as technology began to capture the extent to which the police had used tactics violent for a long time against non-white citizens.

The "cops,quot; provided a public relations arm for agencies across the country, making severe police surveillance seem acceptable and even cool to viewers who had the privilege of never worrying about how the police might treat them. It offered a sporty version of reality in which law enforcement was always good and those arrested always deserved what they had. It served a land of dreams that never existed.

In 1991, two years after the show's premiere, four white Los Angeles police officers brutally beat up a helpless Rodney King with sticks. In 2003, 14 years after the show's premiere, New York City police officers caused an unarmed Alberta Spruill to suffer a heart attack when they broke into his apartment and threw a concussion grenade. In 2009, 20 years after the show's premiere, a white BART police officer shot and killed an unarmed Oscar Grant at point-blank range at a train station in Oakland, California. Since then, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and Eric Garner have been among large numbers of unarmed black people to die at the hands of the police.

All the while, during its three decades of run time, tens of millions of people tuned in to watch the world of fun and games played by "Cops," where departments presumably hand-selected what images could be used to place under a positive light. . Similar programs like "Live PD,quot; were also created with great fanfare.

This week, Paramount Network canceled "Cops,quot; and A,amp;E put "Live PD,quot; on hold amid the aftermath of another widely publicized police incident: the death of George Floyd under the weight of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged. second-degree murder and second-degree murder.

However, despite the expected delay for these reality television shows, their legacy of turning law enforcement into sports to a wide swath of the American public could continue to negatively influence the generations that grew up watching them.

The standard "police,quot; scenes were the chase and crushing shooting, often (especially in older episodes) followed by firearms aimed at already immobilized suspects. The more intense a skirmish, the better. The officers received the narrative appeal of their favorite middle linebacker.

A look at the official "Cops,quot; website and YouTube page provides additional insight into how closely producers attempted to mirror the show after the sports coverage playbook. There are "best police,quot; profiles, like those of athletes, with individual highlights. There is a category of video on YouTube called "toughest takedowns,quot; and another labeled "fists and fists." There is a hall of fame.

Aside from the heroic aura "Cops,quot; sought by his subjects, and the dehumanization of people detained on the show, there have been well-documented ethical concerns about the types of people he disproportionately addressed. as well as the information you omitted.

All of this contributed to a cultural duality in which police officers are revered as infallible in some circles even though individual officers are constantly caught on camera abusing their positions at the cost of human lives.

As the peaceful protests against police brutality in the United States continue this week, the residue of three decades of concentrated confusion between law enforcement and sports entertainment will emerge from opponents of the growing movement for justice change. penal. The show may have disappeared, but the mindset it reinforced certainly lives on.