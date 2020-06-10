How Supergirl's Chyler Leigh relates to the character's story

SupergirlAlex Danvers not only inspired a legion of fans, but also inspired the woman who plays her.
In a recent post on your Create Change website, Chyler Leigh She talked about how Alex's journey to date as a lesbian in Season 2 inspired her own journey with her sexuality.
"What I didn't realize was how the scene where he finally confessed his truth would jump off the pages of the script and really become a variation of his own. IRL," Leigh wrote. "I felt like my heart was going to pop out of my chest every time we filmed, every time I presented another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Although they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."
"From the director, the press, the media, the cast and the fans, they still tell me that it was the most realistic exit scene they have ever witnessed," he continued, citing season two, episode six of the superhero drama "And To Steal Alex's words, that's because there is some truth to what he said about me. "
"I do not hold a grudge against the negative response, because as I said, we have all had difficulties in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the issue) either to ourselves or to others," he said. "It has been a long and lonely journey for both my husband and me, but I can say with all my heart that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our travel we have learned to be proud of who we are, regardless of cost. "
Leigh married Nathan West in 2002 and they have three children together.
On Tuesday, Leigh visited Instagram to thank fans for their support.
"Hello friends. Today I have received a great deal of love and support to recognize and love myself as the person I really am," she wrote. "Once we are confronted with our true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I am grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I'm proud to contribute to everything I create with an honest and open heart. Sending love to all of you. "
That post received even more support from the co-stars and other actors. Melissa benoist replied "I love you sister,quot; and Nicole Maines He said: "I am incredibly proud of you and I am so happy for you. I send you all my love and support."
Floriana Lima, who played Alex's first girlfriend when she came out in the second season, also responded.
"Chy, I am incredibly PROUD and HAPPY for you. You are a beautiful example of fearless honesty, and I couldn't admire you more," she wrote.
Before being Alex Danvers, Leigh was known for playing Lexi Gray in Grey's Anatomy.