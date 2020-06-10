How Supergirl's Chyler Leigh relates to the character's story

SupergirlAlex Danvers not only inspired a legion of fans, but also inspired the woman who plays her.

In a recent post on your Create Change website, Chyler Leigh She talked about how Alex's journey to date as a lesbian in Season 2 inspired her own journey with her sexuality.

"What I didn't realize was how the scene where he finally confessed his truth would jump off the pages of the script and really become a variation of his own. IRL," Leigh wrote. "I felt like my heart was going to pop out of my chest every time we filmed, every time I presented another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Although they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."

"From the director, the press, the media, the cast and the fans, they still tell me that it was the most realistic exit scene they have ever witnessed," he continued, citing season two, episode six of the superhero drama "And To Steal Alex's words, that's because there is some truth to what he said about me. "