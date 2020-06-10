How Russell Crowe's Crow Unhinged ’will pave the way to reopen theaters after COVID-19 closes – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Even if New York City theaters aren't opening, and even if Warner Bros. decides to move Beginning through August, Russell Crowe's rage movie from Solstice Studios Deranged will remain open on July 1.

While Beginning is announced as the long-awaited launch of the summer season after the grand closing of the exhibition from mid-March, Deranged It is the act of warming up to prepare the turnstiles as a multiplex and its staff adjusts to operate in an environment of reduced auditorium seats (25% to 50%), facial covers and greater cleaning with a greater space between show times.

Tracking hits tomorrow for the first theatrical release of the new studio by Mark Gill, Andrew Gunn, Guy Botham, and Vincent Bruzzese, which opened in October 2018, as Up News Info first told you.

It will be interesting to see what projections the B.O. statistical agencies presented for DerangedEspecially for a theater market that is far from open (all three main circuits, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, won't start reopening until late June / early July).

The advantage of Deranged is that it's a $ 30 million meat and potato action movie in the line of photos like those of Gerard Butler Thieves cave ($ 15.2M, $ 44.9M domestic), by Liam Neeson Cold chase ($ 11M opening $ 32M national), by Mark Wahlberg Mile 22 ($ 13.7M opening, $ 36.1M) and Halle Berry & # 39; s To kidnap ($ 10M opening, $ 31M domestic), which means you don't necessarily need big cities to bank, but the South and flyover indicate that such a rate is generally excellent. It turns out that some of the cinemas in those areas are already working. DerangedThe target demos are men and women over 25 years old.

But frankly, any amount of money that Deranged the exhibitions will be very well received by the exhibition: it is difficult to determine how much.

Some rival dealers and box office analysts think that Deranged They could do it in the mid-single digits during its opening July 1-5, but they wouldn't be surprised if the photo goes into double digits. Solstice's plan is to secure at least 2,000 theaters for the Independence Day stretch, and they will have the additional capture of large format Dolby, D-box and Premium screens that are ready to go live again. Solstice is not making box office predictions at this time. "There are so many things that are not normal and unpredictable," says Solstice President / CEO Mark Gill.

Also, how are you going to Deranged to play? Will it fall from weekend to weekend? Will it increase with the expected increasing presence of movie theaters as we move forward in July? What about the daily fluctuation of gross income? Will the weekend to weekend box office be slow? All of these factors are in the air. Yes Solstice you can emulate the national final numbers of movies like Kidnapping, cold chase and Mile 22 they are ready to see a profit. But that final internal projection could be skewed in either direction. Pre-sold solstice Deranged worldwide, and the photo's foreign release schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

To give you an idea, even a microcosm, of the trend of consumer habits in the United States: last Saturday's business for Becky It was up 32% on Friday, $ 83.7K to $ 63.4K. The Miserables It also saw a similar 36% increase Friday through Saturday with Friday raising $ 59.6K and Saturday at $ 81.3K. Even Universal / Dreamworks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour As the number 1 movie in its ninth weekend at the box office showed a healthy rebound between Friday and Saturday of + 31% from $ 105.1K to $ 137.2K for a decrease of -56% on Sunday with $ 59.8K (overall 3-day was $ 302K)

Even through professional commercials like the MLB, NBA, and NHL are not available for promotion by Solstice, there are NASCAR, WWE, and UFC, the latter in which they directed a television commercial during the 250 fight last weekend. . TV commercials are slated to run on real estate as important as True housewives, the bachelor and nightly television shows.

Even if Deranged has no trailers and theater promotions at their disposal at the moment, "we have theaters that did a really assertive job, especially with the launch of the trailer, as they reached out to their communities, local news organizations and to retain members of the show in a very assertive way, "says Gill.

This resulted in great success when Solstice released the first trailer for Deranged In mid-May, with social and professional networks producing 210 impressions in its first week, more than the 40 million expected by the studio, and exploding compositions such as Kidnapping, the intruder and The girl on a train.

Having said that, despite the massive closing of exhibitions since mid-March, it could be said that there is a lot of work in DerangedS favor in today's market.

"We will face zero movies, and there will be no live sports, concerts or nightclubs," says Gill, adding that "there is a backlog of demand."