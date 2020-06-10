Hotels Implementing COVID-19 Security Measures As Summer Holiday Season Begins – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – As the summer vacation season approaches, hotels across the country are implementing security measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

At the Crescent Court Hotel in Dallas, guests will notice social distancing markers, plastic shields, and hand sanitizer in the lobby.

But consumers can also take their own precautions to minimize the risk of exposure.

"If you are really concerned about that, I would definitely speak to top staff," said Gina Spyropoulos, a Dallas-based travel consultant.

Spyropoulos said guests should call ahead to ask about staff cleaning procedures, as well as how the hotel intends to manage common spaces, such as buffets and open bars.

"I think it is relatively safe to stay in a hotel right now," said Dr. Thomas Russo, a professor at the University of Buffalo who specializes in infectious diseases.

Russo said travelers can minimize their risk by first wearing a mask.

"If you interact with other people in the lobby, in the elevator, in common areas or other closed spaces for a long period of time, that will increase your risk," Russo said. “By far, common areas are a much higher risk. When you're alone in your room, the risk is close to zero. "

He added that consumers should bring disinfectant wipes if they are concerned about the level of cleanliness in their own rooms.

"I would focus on cleaning high-contact surfaces such as bathroom door knobs, bedroom doors, TV remote controls, and flat surfaces such as bedside tables," said Russo.

But planning must also begin even before the reservation is booked.

Russo strongly advised travelers not to visit any COVID-19 access points. That is why consumers should investigate the infection rate of their destination city.

"Their risk of becoming infected is largely due to the number of people in that community who could become infected," said Russo.

Hospitality analysis firm STR found that hotel occupancy rates have been increasing slowly across the country since April, estimating the occupancy level at 36% during the last week of May.