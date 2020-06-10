Horror images shown when the court told an angry driver that he killed a man over the row of mirrors

A raging driver shot down two young men, killing one and injuring the other, after his rearview mirror broke, a court heard.

John Ambler, 33, had been walking with Jake Kemp, 26, after a night of partying when he drunk hit the parked Toyota Prius of Uran Nabiev in the early hours of October 19 last year, the Old was told Bailey.

Nabiev, 63, who had been at home drinking vodka at the time, allegedly responded by taking "the law into his own hands with tragic consequences."

The pizza delivery driver got into his car with the intention of using it "as a weapon,quot; against the men, jurors said.

Nabiev allegedly drove behind the two men, revved his engine, and hit the pavement.

The delivery driver, Mr. Ambler, was hit in the arm and his friend ran out chased by Nabiev, who reversed and climbed onto the opposite pavement.

Kemp tripped and fell, and seconds later Nabiev deliberately drove him over him, according to the jury.

The air conditioning engineer was dragged nine meters across the pavement, ending up face down in a pool of blood.

He had suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital three days later.

After the incident, Nabiev, the father of one, drove to a friend's house "trembling, panicking and dragging out the words," the court heard.

He allegedly said, "Thief, thief. They broke the car."

Nabiev then fled to his native Azerbaijan, but was arrested upon his return to the United Kingdom in November.

Opening his murder trial, Anthony Orchard QC said: "The prosecution is that shortly after 4.30 in the morning, Uran Nabiev used his car as a weapon to attack both Jake Kemp and John Ambler.

"Instead of calling the police to report the damage in the rearview mirror, he took the law into his own hands with tragic consequences.

"He deliberately drove toward John Ambler first. After hitting him with the car, he expertly maneuvered the vehicle backwards and then chased after Jake Kemp."

"Jake had no chance. He ran and fell. Despite a clear time interval, the defendant did not attempt to brake. The Toyota was accelerating. He dragged the prone Jake Kemp for about nine meters before leaving.

"No attempt was made to stop him. The defendant knew exactly what he was doing when he drove both men as they walked down Bexley Road. They had no chance."

After his arrest, Nabiev told police that he "was very sorry,quot; for Mr. Kemp's death.

In a prepared statement, he said that "he did not intend to harm or seriously harm anyone."

Nabiev denies the murder of Mr. Kemp and the attempted murder of Mr. Ambler, both from Barnehurst, southeast London.

It also denies minor alternative charges of manslaughter and assault that cause actual bodily harm.