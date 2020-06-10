Hopes offset will make a real difference after being able to vote for the first time

Instagram

At 28, the Migos rapper can finally exercise his right to vote during the primaries on Tuesday, June 9 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Make up for He has finally been able to exercise his voting rights for the first time in 28 years, and proudly shares his experience. On Tuesday, June 9, the third of Migos He used Instagram to share with his more than 16 million followers that he participated in the primary elections in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

In a video recorded outside of a polling place, the husband of Cardi B He told viewers that he was trying to make a difference. "I feel good. I feel proud," he declared. "I'm trying to make a difference, so I went out to my state, Georgia. Atlanta come vote. Come to these polls. Everyone has been through the same thing and we can fix it and make a change by voting."

Wearing a black surgical mask, rapper "Clout" revealed it was his first voting experience. "I just voted my first time, 28 years," he stated, before explaining, "I got over my record and my past story and I can vote, so I'm here voting. Everyone answered the polls in Atlanta Man now. Let's get it done."

In the voting station legend, the father of four children issued a similar statement as he gathered his fans to follow his example. "The first time I voted because I was not allowed! I overcame this obstacle and decided to make a real difference !!" he shared his thought. "Everyone, please go vote today (LAST DAY)!"

Fellow Atlanta rappers who arrived at the polls on Tuesday included YOU. and Young jeezy. While T.I. Announced his participation by posting his "I am a Georgia voter" sticker without a statement, Jeezy wrote in his post: "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can" I know that voting is not the end. I know everything. We must fight this battle on all fronts! We will not stop! They want you to believe that your vote doesn't count. "

Tuesday's primary election in Georgia, however, was not without its flaws, prompting Joe BidenCampaign to issue a criticism. "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. What we see today in Georgia, from major problems with voting machines to failure to deliver ballots to voters who requested to vote absentee, are a threat to those values ​​and they are completely unacceptable, "stated lead attorney Rachana Desai Martin.