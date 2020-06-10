Hollywood should commit to "inclusion revolution," says Maya Rockeymoore Cummings – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is the former president of the Maryland Democratic Party and an activist and political consultant. She wrote the after for We are better than this: my fight for the future of our democracy, the memoirs of her late husband Elijiah Cummings, written with James Dale, to be published in September. She recently ran for her husband's former seat in the Maryland Congress.

To become a more perfect union, the United States must constantly strive to be an inclusive democracy that treats all people fairly and fully embraces cultural forms that reflect the worldview and experiences of its diverse residents.

Culture is important to democracy because it has a profound influence on the beliefs, values, perceptions, and attitudes that shape the social, economic, and political norms of society.

When a group controls powerful cultural platforms, it elevates and legitimizes its worldview over that of other groups and marginalizes the experiences and humanity of groups dominated in the process.

Unfortunately, this is how the arts and entertainment industry operates in the 21st century United States.

Those who work to maintain the status quo, due to beliefs rooted in fear, ignorance, prejudice, hatred, or the desire for cultural dominance, effectively limit freedom of expression and the ability to form a true cultural democracy that validates diverse experiences and people.

If the United States wants to reach its full potential, this discriminatory paradigm has to change.

With this objective, we, the peoples of the United States of America of all races, colors, creeds, classes and genders, commit ourselves to advance in an Inclusion Revolution that centers the value of diversity and cultural inclusion in our democracy and strengthen it through the economic, institutional, political and social systems that shape the arts and entertainment industry and our nation.

To achieve this vision, art and entertainment industry leaders must also commit, in word and deed, to promoting an enlightened understanding that our nation's cultural diversity is our promise, not our problem, and the foundation of the strength and prosperity of our democracy.

Accordingly, we call on industry leaders to commit to supporting this Inclusion Statement, which demonstrates our commitment to promoting a just and inclusive society through policies, programs, products and practices that:

* Recognize the value of diverse people and communities.

* Embrace representations of culturally diverse people, experiences, and images across multiple platforms.

* Support the development and dissemination of culturally diverse shows and products.

* Advocate for equitable employment, business, and financing opportunities for people of different backgrounds.

* Develop projects that promote career opportunities for various artists and artists.

* Promote intercultural understanding through education, collaboration and creative expression.

Americans of all backgrounds deserve to live in a country with an inclusive culture that affirms their constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They also deserve to have leaders who truly believe that these fundamental rights are universal.

An executive worthy of leadership in leading arts and entertainment institutions in the United States of America must also be willing to demonstrate his commitment to fairly represent all people and experiences by endorsing this statement.