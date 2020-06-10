Hollywood Bowl, LA Philharmonic Launch "Takeaway Dinner,quot; Service Starting Thursday – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine team up to launch "Hollywood Bowl Supper To Go,quot; starting Thursday.

Bowl fans can support the iconic venue and bring the Hollywood Bowl experience home, minus live music, with meals prepared daily in the hotel kitchen and wine pairings from the extensive Bowl list.

Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go food and wine can be ordered online and will be distributed in 45-minute windows.

When customers arrive at the main Hollywood Bowl parking lot, the food will be delivered to their vehicle and placed in the trunk.

Payments are made in advance for contactless pickup.

To ensure availability, we recommend placing an order the day before, but limited options may be available until 3 p.m. for same day orders.

Menu options include six different three-course meals, a family barbecue for two, and a la carte selections, such as Spanish fried chicken, summer squash gratin, Alaskan halibut, and more.

"We are more than delighted to be able to bring a little bit of the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience to our guests in the comfort of their home and maintain that connection with them until we can be together again next summer," said Caroline Styne of Hollywood Bowl.

"The experience provided by the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is an integral part of the Bowl tradition," said Gail Samuel, president of the Hollywood Bowl and COO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

"Although the 2020 season has been canceled, we are delighted to be able to bring back some of the joy for Bowl fans who miss their summer nights and allow our guests to recreate this part of being in the Bowl."

Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go begins Thursday, June 11, with pickups starting at 4 p.m. at 7pm.

For more information and to navigate the full menu, visit HollywoodBowl.com/togo.

In May, the Hollywood Bowl was canceled for its entire 2020 concert season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, reported that it will cancel all concerts at both the Hollywood Bowl and its much smaller Ford Theater. The Hollywood Bowl concert season generally runs from May to October.