"History is being written now,quot;: Chief Arradondo announces the immediate withdrawal of contract negotiations with the police union – Up News Info

METERINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that the force will immediately withdraw from contract negotiations with the police union as part of an effort to reform the department following the death of George Floyd, which also sparked days of protests and riots in the city. as a call from local leaders to dismantle and dismantle the department.

At a morning press conference, the chief said he plans to bring in outside experts to examine how the contract with the Federation of Police Officers can be restructured to provide greater transparency and "flexibility for real reform."

Arradondo says his announcement would be the first of many that he hopes will provide a path or plan to provide viable measures for reform.

"It is not about the salaries, bonuses or salaries of the officers," Arradondo said. "It is about examining those important issues that touch on issues such as the protocol of critical incidents, the use of force … and also the discipline process to include complaints and arbitration."

Arradondo explained that there is nothing more debilitating for a boss than when they have reason to fire a troubled officer, and a third-party mechanism allows the officer not only to return by force, but to patrol the streets.

When asked whether Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the police union, should resign, Arradondo said he had been talking to Kroll and that "some decisions will have to be made." Arradondo made it clear that Kroll is aware of where the boss is in these matters, but did not elaborate.

RELATED: MPD Union Leader Releases Letter to Critical Minneapolis Leadership Officials

"We have to look into our hearts, what is in our best interest," said Arradondo. "I hope he does the same."

Earlier this month, former Minneapolis chief of police Janeé Harteau called for Kroll to resign, tweeting that he is a "badge disgrace,quot; and an obstacle to police reform. Harteau's call came after Kroll wrote a letter criticizing the city leaders' response to the protests and defending the four officers fired over Floyd's death.

A disgrace to the badge! This is the battle that I and others have been fighting against. Bob Kroll deliver your badge! pic.twitter.com/SQmeNIIU3v – Janeé Harteau (@ChiefHarteau) June 1, 2020

In addition to announcing the withdrawal of negotiations with the union, Arradondo outlined another reform plan within the department: using real-time data to alert supervisors to the problematic behavior of individual officers so that police leaders can quickly intervene. You want to address the critical incident protocol, the use of force, the role of supervisors, and the discipline process.

"We will have a police department that our communities see as legitimate, trustworthy and working with their best interests at heart," he said.

RELATED: Minneapolis agrees to ban bottlenecks and require officers to intervene against unauthorized use of force

The chief also addressed the connection between the race and the police.

"We will never evolve in this profession if we don't tackle (the race) head-on," said Arradondo. "Communities of color have paid the highest costs, and that is with their lives."

Arradondo, who grew up in Minneapolis and became his first black police chief in 2017, said that as a boy he admired the few black men and women who wore uniforms. He said that since joining the force, he has dedicated his efforts to service and healing. At one point, he and four other black officers successfully sued the department for pay discrimination, promotions, and discipline.

"I did not leave this department then, and I will not leave this department now," he said Wednesday. "History is being written now, and I am determined that we are on the right side of history."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey praised Arradondo's decision to withdraw from negotiations with the police union. Earlier this week, the mayor told Up News Info-TV that any significant reform with the department must be directed at the union.

"We don't just need a new contract with the police," Frey said in a statement. "We need a new pact between the people of Minneapolis and the people of trust to protect and serve, and we must go further than ever to make radical structural reform."

We don't just need a new contract with the police. We need a new pact between the people of Minneapolis and the people of trust to protect and serve, and we must go beyond what we have ever done to make radical structural reform. https://t.co/WgJqiE6ZbG – Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) June 10, 2020

Arradondo's push for reform comes after George Floyd's death in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

On May 25, Floyd died after former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to the 46-year-old man's neck for nearly nine minutes. The video of the fatal arrest, widely seen on the cell phone, showed that Floyd was handcuffed, lying on his stomach and repeatedly telling officers that he was unable to breathe moments before his death.

RELATED: Former officer Derek Chauvin makes his first court appearance in the George Floyd case, faces $ 1M bail with conditions

Chauvin, whose name Arradondo declined to say at Wednesday's press conference, faces second-degree murder charges.

"For me, that person is no longer part of this organization and I will not waste the energy or time to mention the name," said Arradondo.

Three other former officers involved in the arrest are accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

Floyd's death sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country. The nights of looting and fires left hundreds of companies damaged in the Twin Cities; dozens of which were completely destroyed. The economic impact is still being calculated and has already exceeded $ 55 million in Minneapolis alone.

In response to Floyd's death, activists called for the police department to be abolished. In addition, nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council announced over the weekend that they intend to dismantle and dismantle the department. The idea seemed to be on Arradondo's mind during Wednesday's press conference, when he began his remarks telling the public, "It will not be abandoned."

Later, when asked by a journalist about the push to remove the police, Arradondo said elected officials may speak about such proposals and propose designs for a new public security system, but he does not plan to withdraw any time soon.

"Until there is a solid plan that ensures the safety of our residents," he said, "I will not abandon them."

Up News Info spoke to several visitors at the George Floyd vigil at 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue about the Arradondo announcement.

“I definitely see it as a step in the right direction. We just want a better community, a place to live. And if you can see that, definitely move toward a goal, ”said Duluth's Payton Gentry.

Up News Info has contacted the Minneapolis Police Federation for unanswered comments.

NOTE: Up News Info-TV presenter / reporter Liz Collin is married to Bob Kroll. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Liz has not reported on Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Police Union issues for at least two and a half years.