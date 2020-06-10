His Life Now: Inside Colin Kaepernick's Long and Inspiring Journey

As their protest grew in size, with the safety of the 49ers Eric Reid, former Nevada teammate Brandon Marshall and other players, including some 27 Ravens and Jaguars players, kneeling, was a villain for his views, skewered as unpatriotic despite all his evidence to the contrary. Fans burned his shirt and talked about boycotts. Donald trump he took a tough stance against athletes 'right to protest, declaring "Wouldn't you like to see one of these NFL owners, when someone doesn't respect our flag, to say,' Get that motherfucker out of the field right now. Out. They fired him! They fired him! "

Kaepernick, in fact, was forced to find a new line of work, effectively banned from the league despite the general consensus that he was one of the most talented QB choices with 72 career touchdowns and a handful of career records. . Although his stance led to a slight movement of the chains within the league, officials agreed to set aside $ 89 million in funds for the players' community activism efforts, not a single owner was willing to risk signing the old second-tier team. round.

A 2017 complaint he filed, accusing the league and its 32 teams of conspiring to keep him off the field, led to a confidential 2019 deal that some thought would be a permanent bank. (However, perhaps that could change with the league's new stance on its move and its admission that "we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully.")