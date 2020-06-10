His Life Now: Inside Colin Kaepernick's Long and Inspiring Journey

If the call comes, Colin Kaepernick ready.
Absent from the NFL charts for more than three years, the 32-year-old league veteran has been patiently waiting for any team willing to risk a double-threat quarterback with quick feet, a strong arm, and emotional fortitude. . of a leader.
"My desire to play soccer is still there," he said. USA TODAY Sports Last February, about seven years after he led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. "I still train five days a week. I am ready to go, I am ready for a phone call, a test, a training anytime. I am still waiting for the owners and their partners to stop running away from this." situation. So I hope to get a call this offseason. I'm waiting excited.
He'll probably skip the "I told you so."
Four years before millions of protesters took to the streets of New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Sydney and Seoul, crying out for racial justice and systematic changes in the way the police forces are handled, the talented athlete from northern California led the charge with a silent, peaceful gesture
He knelt down during the national anthem.
When considered against the scorching images of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling unarmed George FloydAs he repeatedly gasped his neck, "I can't breathe," and the protests, both peaceful and destructive, that followed, it's almost difficult to imagine that something so small could provoke such outrage.
And yet it did. In the words of Kaepernick's infamous Nike campaign, he chose to believe in something, namely, that systemic oppression of blacks was a cause worth fighting against, "even if it means sacrificing everything."
As their protest grew in size, with the safety of the 49ers Eric Reid, former Nevada teammate Brandon Marshall and other players, including some 27 Ravens and Jaguars players, kneeling, was a villain for his views, skewered as unpatriotic despite all his evidence to the contrary. Fans burned his shirt and talked about boycotts. Donald trump he took a tough stance against athletes 'right to protest, declaring "Wouldn't you like to see one of these NFL owners, when someone doesn't respect our flag, to say,' Get that motherfucker out of the field right now. Out. They fired him! They fired him! "
Kaepernick, in fact, was forced to find a new line of work, effectively banned from the league despite the general consensus that he was one of the most talented QB choices with 72 career touchdowns and a handful of career records. . Although his stance led to a slight movement of the chains within the league, officials agreed to set aside $ 89 million in funds for the players' community activism efforts, not a single owner was willing to risk signing the old second-tier team. round.
A 2017 complaint he filed, accusing the league and its 32 teams of conspiring to keep him off the field, led to a confidential 2019 deal that some thought would be a permanent bank. (However, perhaps that could change with the league's new stance on its move and its admission that "we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully.")
Moving on to a second act as a civil rights activist, Kaepernick founded Know Your Rights Camp, a non-profit educational organization committed, as its site states, to promoting "the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities,quot; and Kaepernick Publishing, dedicated to Highlighting the work of people of color.
Among those authors is Kaepernick himself, the University of Nevada graduate who eschews the considerable advance he may have made for his upcoming memoirs to ensure that he would have full control over his narrative. "I've had a lot of questions about what brought me to the point of protesting," said the athlete, dating radio presenter MTV and Hot 97. Nessa, Explained to USA TODAY Sports in February. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at the time? Why didn't it come earlier in my career? A lot of questions about what got me to that point. What made me want to share that story and give an idea "
The general why of everything seems quite clear.
In the summer of 2016, George Floyd, the father of five, made a living in Minneapolis as a trucker and gorilla and Breonna Taylor He was a 23-year-old University of Kentucky graduate with a promising future in medicine, their lives seemingly stretching out in front of them. But that was not the case for Alton Sterling, shot by two Baton Rouge police officers in July, Philando Castile, killed by a Minnesota policeman the next day, Charles Kinsey, shot by police in Miami not two weeks later, and countless black men and women, including Eric Garner, shot down by a stranglehold when he was arrested on suspicion of selling individual cigarettes in 2014. As the deaths piled up, born to a white mother and a black father, then adopted by a white family, Kaepernick knew he had to wear his platform to take a position.
Or a seat, rather.
His decision to remain on the bench during the national anthem in the Aug. 49ers' preseason showdown against the Houston Texans did not attract much attention. In fact, it wasn't until his third game, against the Green Bay Packers, that NFL.com reporter Steve Wyche even noticed that the QB was sitting between two refrigerators and decided to approach him for a conversation after the post-game conference. .
"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag of a country that oppresses blacks and people of color," Kaepernick explained, noting that he had spent considerable time working on his thoughts, talking to several members of his family. and educating yourself before presenting your plan. "For me, this is bigger than soccer, and it would be selfish of me to look the other way. There are bodies on the street and people who are paid a license and run away with the murder."
He knew that talking was risky, that people would have a visceral reaction to "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; and anything that represents the American flag. But, he thought, it shouldn't destroy the Americans people illicit something stronger?
Choosing not to mention her protest to anyone in the 49ers organization, "I am not seeking approval. I have to defend the oppressed," he said. "If they take away football, if they support me, I know that I defended what is right."
Which is more or less exactly what happened.
Although Kaepernick started the regular season wearing the league's best-selling jersey, he spent 16 games listening to the booing of him. That did not change even after he announced his intentions to donate the first $ 1 million of his $ 11.9 million salary to charities or after moving from sitting to kneeling, a move suggested during a long and candid conversation with Green Beret. and Seahawks. snapper Nate Boyer because like the Army veteran put it on HBO Real sports"The soldiers kneel in front of a fallen brother's grave, you know, to show respect."
Frustrated that his message was misinterpreted, Kaepernick explained his stance in a post-game interview in September. "I am not anti-American. I love the United States. I love people. That is why I am doing this. I want to help the United States improve," he said. "I think having these conversations helps everyone better understand where they come from. It's important to have those conversations, because the better we understand each other, the better we know each other, the better we can deal with and communicate with each other. everyone in a better position. "
Maybe everyone except Kaepernick. After a disappointing season in which the 49ers had just two wins despite Kaepernick throwing 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions, he opted for his contract and was not among the group of quarterbacks signed with new teams, a situation that it has remained for three years. , Despite more than a few professional opinions that he has the skills to take the field.
In a recent CNN opinion piece, former league spokesman Joe Lockhart stated that it was time for team owners to overlook the possible financial backlash from ticket holders and sign Kaepernick in a squad, a stance shared by many fans, sports reporters and the athlete himself. Industry colleagues. "I think the reality is that Colin Kaepernick is also a talented soccer player," Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson he told reporters during a 30-minute Zoom call last week (according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer) "I remember playing against him. The man could play soccer."
You can, in fact, continue to play soccer, a fact that became apparent during a November test.
Refusing to play ball with the league's demands to sign a disclaimer and keep training largely closed to pressure, Kaepernick moved the entire operation from the Atlanta Falcons' training facility to a secondary school beyond. an hour away. Scouts from eight teams watched as he aimed at the receivers with long, sharp passes. And yet his number remained without calling.
"I have been denied for three years. We all know why," he said after the session. "I came here and showed it today in front of everyone."
As shown in the fight against police brutality for the past 46 months, her peaceful protest seems even more poignant in the wake of even more deaths this spring.
"The reality was that it was trying to symbolize the oppression that was going on in the United States, and that has been going on for 400 years," Seahawks' Wilson said in his June session with reporters. "The reality is that what Colin was trying to do was try to do the right thing by trying to stand up, figuratively, because of what was happening in the United States … People may have taken that the wrong way but he was trying to do the right thing. That's the bottom line. He stood up in so many incredible ways to truly defend the lives of blacks and what is happening and the oppression of what is happening and the people killed. the right thing he's been trying to do. "
And he says he will continue to do so for as long as necessary.
A new legal advocacy initiative was created through its Know Your Rights Camp to provide legal representation to arrested protesters and posted on Instagram that they are also preparing to file civil rights cases against the police.
"When courtesy leads to death, the only logical reaction is rebellion," he wrote in a tweet now posted on May 28. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight!"
As always, you are ready to lead the charge.