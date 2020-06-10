His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Unstable reactions in five countries
India now produces more new daily coronavirus infections, about 10,000, than all but two countries, the United States and Brazil.
But, ready or not, much of India's coronavirus blockade is over, as are those in other countries struggling to balance economic harm with coronavirus risk.
As the pandemic in New Delhi increases, a public health system that was already tense could be reaching its breaking point. People cannot be tested. And government officials, desperate for more beds, have proposed turning the city's most luxurious hotels into hospitals.
Our correspondents analyzed the reopening in India and four other countries with growing cases that have decided to restart their economies: Iran, Pakistan, Mexico and Russia.
I ran: At the beginning of the pandemic, Iran thought it had seen the worst. It reopened in early May and is experiencing a second surge, experts say. On June 4, Iran reported 3,574 new infections in one day, the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
Pakistan: Outside of cities, hardly anyone wears a mask or makes attempts at social distance. Infections have nearly doubled in the past week, but there is no way to measure how prevalent the virus really is because testing has been so sparse.
It is unclear what form that message will take, but the players have expressed what they say is their duty to speak out on a problem that affects them and their fans.
The league, which is the highest level of the English soccer system, has traditionally avoided gestures that could be considered political, but is not expected to stand in the way of players. And FIFA, the world governing body of football, advised national federations that players should not be punished for such demonstrations of support.
Public opinion: In the past two weeks, support from American voters for the Black Lives Matter movement has it increased almost as much as it had in the previous two years, according to data from an online survey company.
The virus in context.
Only the worst disasters completely change normal death patterns, dwarfing, even briefly, everyday causes like cancer, heart disease, and car accidents.
Our reporters observed how the devastation caused by the pandemic in 25 cities and regions It is compared to other deadly events.
Once the deaths rise to five times normal levels, that city is in territory that few places have seen outside of famine or war. Here are some conclusions:
The 1918 flu killed at least 50 million people worldwide, and its price in New York City in October 1918 raised the city's deaths to 3.97 times the normal amount. The city's number of coronaviruses could be seen as more serious: deaths in April increased to nearly six times the usual number.
The Latin American outbreak is getting worse. Ecuador has one of the worst death tolls in the world. In Guayas, a coastal province, deaths increased more than fivefold. The death toll in Lima, Peru, rose to more than 11,000 in May, raising its death rate nearly four times.
Bergamo, in northern Italy, saw deaths in March, at the peak of its outbreak, growing to 6.67 times the normal amount. In comparison, a tsunami in northern Japan in 2011 that killed 11,000 people in Miyagi increased their mortality by 6.85 times.
Indonesia's plea: don't get pregnant
In April, when people across Indonesia stayed home during the coronavirus outbreak, about 10 million married couples stopped using contraception, according to official data. A month later, government officials appeared in towns and cities in trucks, equipped with loud speakers: “You can have sex. You can get married. But don't get pregnant. "Above, newborns in Jakarta in April.
A baby boom would be a setback to Indonesia's enormous efforts to promote smaller families and combat child malnutrition, write our correspondents. They looked at how The government is trying to get family planning back on track.
This is what is happening the most.
Brazil: As the country recovers from one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to resort to military intervention to protect his grip on power. Political leaders and analysts say military action remains unlikely, but the possibility looms over Brazil's democratic institutions.
Sweden: The country's judiciary eventually named a man who they believe shot Prime Minister Olof Palme on a quiet street in Stockholm in 1986. A prosecutor cited "reasonable evidence,quot; that the assailant was Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer. , who killed himself in 2000.
& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39 ;: The HBO Max streaming service has removed the 1939 film from its catalog, vowing to retrieve the film "with a discussion of its historical context." It was long considered a cinematic triumph, but it has come under scrutiny for romanticizing the southern Civil War era and overlooking the horrors of slavery.
Snapshot: Above, members of the Sikh Center in New York feeding protesters in Queens. The center has served more than 145,000 free meals in the past two months. It is part of a Sikh tradition of feeding those in need, which has found a new purpose during the pandemic and protests.
What we are seeing: This drone footage of green turtles migrating to Raine Island, the world's largest sea turtle colony, courtesy of The Sydney Morning Herald.
Cook: These Crispy kimchi pancakes are both chewy and crispy. Use the most traditionally flavored kimchi you can find – it will make a difference in this simple recipe.
Watch: Our TV critic has a few suggestions on what to watch if you're looking for a foreign spy thriller or just something light. And, these movies show L.G.B.T.Q. characters in all their wonderful complexity.
Behold: We asked 11 illustrators of Asian descent to create a self-portrait, reflecting on their heritage, their immigration stories, and how they identify as Asian-Americans.
Read: Here's a look down and out graphic novels including "The Complete Works of Fante Bukowski,quot;, which according to our critic is both cheerfully malicious and unrepentantly stupid, a winning combination, for the most part.
We may venture outside, but with the virus still raging, we are still safer inside. At home you can help make that tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do.
The Covid Diary of a Syrian Pharmacist
Hosam al-Ali is a pharmacist in Idlib who volunteered to be the main virus response coordinator in his region. He maintains an audio diary, which he shared day by day with our head of the Istanbul office. These are some of his entries in fighting a pandemic in a war zone.
5TH OF APRIL
A day of pain
Today I gave training for the White Helmets (a Syrian civil defense group).
There were two teams, each with 10 people. We did two sessions to avoid overcrowding.
The next morning, I woke up at 5 a.m. and we modified the slides for the conference. The slides summarize the criteria for sending people to health centers. They also tell people how to handle the corpses.
The students of the White Helmets are very interested. His motto, I learned, is from the Koran: "Whoever saves one's life, it is as if he saved the life of all humanity."
The whole day my mood was very bad, because the infection of my tooth had passed from my mouth to my eye, and it was very painful. I started to look like a teddy bear.
APRIL 12TH
Searching for a fan
Yesterday a friend called me. I was looking for a fan for your newborn baby. All the hospital fans were busy, and we don't have a single case of coronavirus yet.
If that is happening, it means that medical capacity is very poor.
Today I felt depressed: I heard that the baby died.
MAY 5TH
Pressure on all fronts
There is something very important these days. It is not a coronavirus.
It's about the people. They are in a very difficult situation. Everything is super expensive now. The dollar is rising and the Syrian pound is on the ground. The rate of one dollar is 1,500 Syrian pounds. People are going crazy. God help people with Ramadan, coronavirus and high prices. God help people.
