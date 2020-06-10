His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Unstable reactions in five countries

India now produces more new daily coronavirus infections, about 10,000, than all but two countries, the United States and Brazil.

But, ready or not, much of India's coronavirus blockade is over, as are those in other countries struggling to balance economic harm with coronavirus risk.

As the pandemic in New Delhi increases, a public health system that was already tense could be reaching its breaking point. People cannot be tested. And government officials, desperate for more beds, have proposed turning the city's most luxurious hotels into hospitals.

Our correspondents analyzed the reopening in India and four other countries with growing cases that have decided to restart their economies: Iran, Pakistan, Mexico and Russia.