Hertfordshire police arrive at home of museum curator who tweeted how to destroy bronze statues

Police arrived at the home of the Oxford-educated Madeline Odent this afternoon after she tweeted a guide on how to destroy bronze statues in the wake of the recent Black Lives Matters protests.

The statue of Edward Colston will be recovered and placed in a museum along with banners of the Black Lives Matters protesters that were discarded in Bristol.

Ms Odent, the privately-curated curator of the Royston Museum in Hertfordshire, sent a series of tweets last night to her 5,164 followers, which were then shared thousands of times.

The wife of the American-born banker gave advice on how to dissolve the bronze statues and said the damage would be "irreversible,quot; and "virtually impossible to stop,quot; before saying her next target was "racist marble monuments,quot; with a image of the Winston Churchill socket.

Hertfordshire Police had previously told Mail Online that the matter was under investigation.

Protesters are increasingly demanding that statues be torn down across the country due to its links to the slave trade and Britain's colonial past.

Ms. Odent's comments on her private account sparked fury online, and a follower threatened to report her to the police, who promised to investigate.

But the wealthy healer dismissed her critics, taunting them by saying & # 39; my boss backs me & # 39; and that you intend to use your & # 39; secure platform & # 39; to & # 39; fool some racists & # 39 ;.

WHO IS MADELINE ODENT? Madeline Odent, née Madeline Briggs Glamorous curator Madeline Odent, whose maiden name was Madeline Briggs, comes from a wealthy family of American scholars and is married to a banker. The private education curator says he speaks English, Spanish and Welsh. In his social media profile, he says he brings an "entrepreneurial mindset to the museum industry." Born in the United States, Madeline, known to her family as "Maddy," has two sisters, Morgan and Meredith. Her father, Dr. Stephen Briggs, a personality psychologist, is the president of Berry College, a private liberal arts college in Georgia. He and his mother, Brenda Morgan Briggs, are old friends from college. Mrs. Ordent went to Darlington High School, a private and mixed boarding school in Georgia. Located on 500 acres of land, the school is based on the English public school system. After graduating, the Firebrand curator attended Stetson University, a private university in Florida, where she became chair of the Honor Council and was an enthusiastic T-shirt. In 2013, she was named a National Academic Athlete by the Collegiate Coaches Rowing Association. In 2014, she graduated with a BA in History, before moving to Britain and taking an MPhil in Early Modern British History at Oriel College, Oxford, two years later. Following his passion for rowing, he was often upset at Oxford. In a somewhat jarring incident, she was sanctioned by university officials even though she claims to have done nothing wrong. Upon completing his studies, he returned to the United States, working as a barista at a coffee shop in Georgia. Then they gave him a job at Berry College, where his father is president, as an assistant rowing instructor. Mrs. Odent, right, and her banker husband Pascal, left In 2017 she married the prominent banker Pascal Odent. The couple organized two lavish ceremonies, one in an English country house and the other in the opulent surroundings of their father's university in Georgia, which sits on 26,400 acres of magnificent gardens. The new Ms Odent spent a year as a freelance independent researcher in London, before getting a job as curator and manager at the Royston Museum, Hertfordshire, in August 2018. Since her role in Royston began, Ms. Odent has introduced a radical agenda to the museum's schedule, which includes a session on & # 39; Drag Queen Story Time & # 39 ;. He likes corgis.

In the tweets, which does not show in full, the conservation expert used her knowledge to preserve ancient artifacts to suggest that people use substances found in household products to dissolve public statues.

It is "extremely difficult,quot; to remove the chemicals once they have been applied, he said, adding that "it can be done, but the chemical needed is super carcinogenic, so it rarely is."

"We have not found a way to restore the artifacts that this happens," he tweeted. "Which is a shame, as we all immediately forget the story when the statues are destroyed."

The glamorous curator, who is from a wealthy academic family in Georgia, USA. USA, He signed his thread posting a photograph of Churchill's disfigured pedestal, along with the message: & # 39; Stay tuned for our next issue, where we'll talk about the racist marble monuments & # 39 ;.

The Royston City Council, which funds the museum, told that it was "investigating,quot; and that it would release a statement today. "The City Council does not endorse the comments or opinions expressed," he added.

Many Twitter users criticized Ms. Odent's posts, threatening to report her to the police. "Telling people in detail how to vandalize the Churchill statue (or others) has to be promoting vandalism no matter how it goes wrong," wrote one.

And a Hertfordshire police spokesperson told :

"We are aware of a series of tweets on a private Twitter account, which we believe may be related to harmful statues, and we are currently investigating this matter together with our partner agencies."

But Ms. Odent had no regrets, mocking her online critics. In response to members of the public who contacted the museum on Twitter, she wrote: a) my boss thinks I'm funny, b) he also supports BLM, and c) it's me who reads (his direct messages ) & # 39 ;.

He also claimed that he had negotiated a contract with his employer that allowed him to 'decolonize and diversify'. the museum, and that his boss had given him a & # 39; safe platform & # 39; that he would use to 'trick some racists'. .

In another provocative act, the museum's official Twitter account, which Ms. Odent suggested she is controlling, posted: "We have just fixed our cellar in case any city needs to remove a statue of a racist and put it somewhere. "

Mrs. Odent's father, the personality psychologist, Dr. Stephen Briggs, is president of the opulent Berry College, a private liberal arts college in Georgia, where he worked for a year as an assistant rowing instructor.

It occurs when various labor councils produced a list of controversial statues in their communities that could be demolished.

Dozens of memorials honoring colonial figures have been removed by activists, who yesterday crossed out another name on their national hit list.

The monument to the 18th century slave trader Robert Milligan was uprooted from its place on the West India Quay on the London docks to the delight of onlookers.

Many more are expected to fall to the cross after the 130 Labor-led authorities came together to promise "to review the suitability of local monuments and statues on public land and owned by the council."

A number of statues have already been assigned by several local leaders for removal. Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas supported activists who wanted to get rid of the statue of slaver Sir Thomas Picton.

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey said he would feel "no sense of loss,quot; if a statue of Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of slavery, were removed.

The Plymouth council said that a public plaza named after slave trader Sir John Hawkins would be renamed. Mayor or London Sadiq Khan is also carrying out his own statues review in the capital.

The 130 labor councils won the blessing of Sir Keir Starmer's central party, but top conservatives have lined up to admonish behavior.

Romford Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell told that the wave of statutory scrutiny was being fueled by "a politically correct gang of anarchists who hate everything about this country."

Activists have also set their sights on privately owned statues, such as the Cecil Rhodes memorial at Oxford University, where crowds of protesters gathered yesterday.

