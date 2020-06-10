Here's why Ananya Panday got mad at Tiger Shroff during her debut movie

Ananya Panday made her debut last year with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year, along with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The film was a sequel to the 2012 debut film by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with the same name.

Sharing an incident from the shoot, Ananya revealed that she was very upset when only Tiger had a chance to perform with Alia Bhatt on screen for a special song, The Hookup Song. She said "Yeah I mean I love Sid and Varun and obviously I would love to dance with them but I was so upset when Tiger I danced with Alia because everyone knows that Alia is my favorite, so I went and used to sit on the set and watch them dance and look at Punit if you could put me in the background or take a step. "

Ananya Panday will be seen soon at Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, after which she has a movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda and one featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.