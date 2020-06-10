Here's Who Khushi Kapoor Wants To Make His Debut With

With Janhvi Kapoor already making waves in the industry, moviegoers are curious about younger sister Khushi Kapoor's plans to look at the camera. Incidentally, Janhvi is set for her second release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In our latest episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare, Janhvi revealed that it is Khushi, who is more knowledgeable about social media and better prepared for the glam world.

This revelation caused another of Khushi's old interviews to appear on the Internet, where she talks about who she would hypothetically want to make her opposite debut. When given the option to choose between Aaryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, and Meezan Jaffrey, Khushi was quick to choose Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan. He further explained that it is only because he has seen him perform in person and considers it a safe bet for his debut.

Well let's hope someone makes their dream debut come true for Khushi and Ahaan.