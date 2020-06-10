Here's the latest update to Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra's superhero movie

One of the most talked about and expected movies, Brahmastra has yet to be released. Movie lovers eagerly await the drama to unfold on screen. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The superhero trilogy reportedly also features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna, among others.

With the initial December 2019 release date postponed, the movie was supposed to be released on December 4, 2020. But with the sudden pandemic and global blockade, the movie may be postponed even further now. Still about two weeks away from shooting, Brahmastra is currently in post production. Ayan is practically at the forefront of the process. A report in a prominent newspaper suggested that Ayan has been remotely delivering post-production and will be releasing a series of short videos, prior to the movie's release. This will begin in August and continue through December, unless there is further delay. The report also spoke of the director who worked on the script for the second part of the film, as he doesn't want too much space between installments.

Well this is good news for moviegoers.