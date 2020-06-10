Heidi Klum hits her golden bell for this amazing singer

NBC

The opening of the new episode of the NBC talent show is acrobat Emerald Gordon Wulf, who shows her flexibility, prompting judge Heidi Klum to get excited about him.

"America has talent"He returned with a new episode on Tuesday, June 9. The new episode featured contestants who took the stage for the third round of season 15. The opening of the presentation was acrobat Emerald Gordon Wulf, who showed her flexibility, to the liking of the judges. " What an incredible gift you have, "he said Heidi klum, While Simon Cowell He asked him to show something that the "AGT" audience had never seen before.

It was followed by the musical trio Resound, which performed "What the World Needs Now". It was an amazing performance, enough to earn them a big standing ovation from Simon. In the meantime, Sofia Vergara She said her performance made her want to remarry so she could sing it and accompany her down the hall.

Ballerina Amanda LaCount then flaunted her skills. While Sofia, Simon and Howie Mandel He gave a great ovation, Heidi rang the bell. Simon loved his acting, saying, "For me, I loved every moment of the audition." With two yes's from Simon and Sofia, Amanda was able to move on to the next round.

Later, it was an impressive performance by the Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova, who screamed Camila Cabello"Cry for me". Sofia called it "impressive" and "surprising", while Simon said it was Daneliya's "incredible first audition". As expected, Daneliya was advancing. Comedian Marty Ross also joined others in the next round.

Celina wowed everyone with a performance of "Mercy" by Shawn mendes and was sent to the next round. The magical act The Demented Brothers also moved on to the next round. Winning 4 yes were Shakir and Rehan Kahn, dancers from India. "I thought it was spectacular," said Sofia.

Concluding the night was the singer Cristina Rae who gave a performance of "In the Air Tonight" by Phil collins. They were all standing at the end of their performance. Simon even asked her to sing another song and she acted The Rolling Stones& # 39; hit "Gimme Shelter". Heidi loved it so much that she gave Cristina her Golden Buzzer!