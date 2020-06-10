HBO Max shoots "Gone With The Wind,quot;, citing racist depictions

HBO Max has been removed from its "Gone with the Wind,quot; catalog, the 1939 film was long considered a triumph for American cinema, but it romanticizes the southern Civil War era while overlooking its racial sins.

The streaming service promised to return the film "with a discussion of its historical context,quot; and to denounce its racial errors, a spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.

Set in a plantation and in Atlanta, the film won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains one of the most famous films in film history. But her pre-war pink-tinted depiction of the south and her blindness to the horrors of slavery have long been criticized, and that scrutiny was renewed this week as protests of police brutality and the death of George Floyd continued to push the United States into wide conflict. conversation about race.

"One Gone With the Wind,quot; is a product of its time and describes some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have unfortunately been common in American society, "an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement." These racist representations were wrong. Then and today they are wrong, and we feel that to maintain this title without an explanation and a denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. "