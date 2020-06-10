HBO Max shoots "Gone With The Wind,quot;, citing racist depictions

HBO Max has been removed from its "Gone with the Wind,quot; catalog, the 1939 film was long considered a triumph for American cinema, but it romanticizes the southern Civil War era while overlooking its racial sins.
The streaming service promised to return the film "with a discussion of its historical context,quot; and to denounce its racial errors, a spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.
Set in a plantation and in Atlanta, the film won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains one of the most famous films in film history. But her pre-war pink-tinted depiction of the south and her blindness to the horrors of slavery have long been criticized, and that scrutiny was renewed this week as protests of police brutality and the death of George Floyd continued to push the United States into wide conflict. conversation about race.
"One Gone With the Wind,quot; is a product of its time and describes some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have unfortunately been common in American society, "an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement." These racist representations were wrong. Then and today they are wrong, and we feel that to maintain this title without an explanation and a denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. "
The AT,amp;T-owned HBO Max released the film on Tuesday, a day after John Ridley, the writer of "12 Years a Slave," wrote an op-ed in The Los Angeles Times asking for its removal. Mr. Ridley said he understood the movies to be snapshots of his moment in history, but that "Gone with the Wind,quot; was still used to "cover those who falsely claim to hold on to the iconography of the era of Plantations is a matter of "inheritance, not hatred,quot;.
"It is a film that, when it does not ignore the horrors of slavery, stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," he wrote.
By various measures, the film was one of the most successful in United States history. It received eight competitive Academy Awards and remains the highest grossing film in history for adjusting for inflation. In 1998, he ranked sixth on the American Film Institute's list of best movies of all time.
There was little criticism of the film when it was released, although in 1939 a member of the editorial board of The Daily Worker, a newspaper published by the US Communist Party. In the USA, he called it "an insidious glorification of the slave market,quot; and the Ku Klux Klan.
But the world he is seen in has changed, and with each decade the discomfort has grown as people review their racial issues and what was omitted. In 2017, the Orpheum Theater in Memphis said it would stop showing the film, as it had done every year for 34 years, after receiving complaints from customers and other commentators. The theater president said he could not show a movie "that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population."
Based on a 1936 book by Margaret Mitchell, the film tells the love story of Scarlett O & # 39; Hara, the daughter of a plantation owner, and Rhett Butler, a charming gamer. Critics have long said that slaves are depicted as well-treated, content, and loyal to their masters, a trope that rewrites the reality of how enslaved people were forced to live. Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar playing Mammy, an affable slave close to Scarlett O’Hara.
National protests in recent weeks have caused other entertainment companies to reconsider what their content looks like in the current climate. Paramount Network said Tuesday that it had removed "Cops," the long-running reality show that glorified police officers, from its agenda before its 33rd season.
There have also been similar movements in Britain. On Monday, the BBC removed episodes of the comedy series "Little Britain," featuring a black-faced character, from its streaming service.
"Times have changed since,quot; Little Britain "was first broadcast, so it is not currently available on the BBC iPlayer," said a BBC spokesman. The show had already been removed from Netflix and was also removed from the BritBox streaming service.
"Little Britain,quot;, which was shown in the early 2000s, was created by David Walliams and Matt Lucas. Mr. Lucas, who was recently named the new presenter of "The Great British Baking Show,quot;, said in interviews that he would not do "Little Britain,quot; today.