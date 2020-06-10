HBO Max removes what the wind took from the streaming library

HBO Max, Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
HBO Max has made a major change to the library.
The streaming service announced that it has removed gone With the Wind of their offerings. According to CNN Business, an HBO Max spokesperson explained that the 1936 Oscar-winning film, which takes place during the American Civil War in the South and features portraits of slavery, is "a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic prejudices and Racially they have, unfortunately, has been commonplace in American society. "
"These racist portrayals were wrong then and are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and denunciation of those portrayals would be irresponsible," the spokesperson continued, noting that the film will return to HBO Max "with a discussion of its context. historical and a denunciation of those same representations ". HBO representative Max also stated that the streaming service plans to Present gone With the Wind "as it was originally created, because doing the opposite would be the same as claiming that these prejudices never existed."
The spokesperson added: "If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history."
Earlier this month, 12 years of slavery screenwriter John Ridley urged HBO Max to throw gone With the Wind from your movie library in an op-ed for Los Angeles Times, asking the broadcast service to remove it for "a respectful amount of time."
"It is a film that glorifies the pre-war south," he wrote. "It is a film that, when it does not ignore the horrors of slavery, stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color. The film had the best Hollywood talents at the time working together to sentimentalize a story that It never was ".
As for how it should be reintroduced, the Oscar winner proposed that "it could be combined with conversations about narratives and why it is important to have many voices sharing stories from different perspectives rather than just those that reinforce the views of the prevailing culture,quot; .
"Let me be very clear: I don't believe in censorship," Ridley continued. "I would simply ask, after a respectful time has elapsed, that the film be re-introduced on the HBO Max platform along with other films that provide a broader and more complete picture of what slavery and the Confederacy really were." "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."