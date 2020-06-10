HBO Max removes what the wind took from the streaming library

HBO Max has made a major change to the library.

The streaming service announced that it has removed gone With the Wind of their offerings. According to CNN Business, an HBO Max spokesperson explained that the 1936 Oscar-winning film, which takes place during the American Civil War in the South and features portraits of slavery, is "a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic prejudices and Racially they have, unfortunately, has been commonplace in American society. "

"These racist portrayals were wrong then and are wrong today, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and denunciation of those portrayals would be irresponsible," the spokesperson continued, noting that the film will return to HBO Max "with a discussion of its context. historical and a denunciation of those same representations ". HBO representative Max also stated that the streaming service plans to Present gone With the Wind "as it was originally created, because doing the opposite would be the same as claiming that these prejudices never existed."