HBO Max removes & # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39 ;, will add context

NEW YORK (AP) – HBO Max has temporarily removed "Gone With the Wind,quot; from its broadcast library to add historical context to the 1939 film criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Southern Civil War.

Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have forced entertainment companies to grapple with the appropriateness of current and past productions. On Tuesday, the Paramount Network released the long-running reality series "Cops,quot; after 33 seasons. The BBC also removed episodes of "Little Britain," a comedy series featuring a character in blackface, from its streaming service.

In an opinion piece Monday in the Los Angeles Times, filmmaker John Ridley urged WarnerMedia to remove "Gone With the Wind," arguing that it "romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the movement Secessionist was something more, or better, or nobler than he was: a bloody insurrection to maintain the "right,quot; to own, sell, and buy human beings. "

In a statement, WarnerMedia, owned by AT,amp;T, which owns HBO Max, called "Gone With the Wind,quot; "a product of its time,quot; that represents racial prejudice.

"These racist representations were wrong then and today are wrong, and we feel that maintaining this title without explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible," an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement.

The company said that when "Gone With the Wind,quot; returns to the recently launched streaming service, it will include "historical context and a complaint from those same representations, but it will be presented as originally created, because otherwise it would be the same as claiming that these prejudices never existed. "

Based on a 1936 book by Margaret Mitchell, "Gone With the Wind,quot; is a historical epic about a romance between Scarlett O & # 39; Hara (Vivien Leigh), the daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a player who joins the Confederacy.

"Gone with the Wind,quot; has been denounced for featuring slave characters who remain loyal to their former owners after the abolition of slavery. It remains the highest grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation. She won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to be nominated or win an Oscar.