Half a million Coloradons are expected to join Medicaid due to the boom in unemployment during the coronavirus

More than 500,000 Colorado residents are expected to join government health insurance plans – Medicaid – by the end of the year as they lose coverage offered by their employers due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The projection by state officials is unprecedented, when Colorado expanded Medicaid nearly a decade ago to 400,000 enrollees over a two-year period, underscoring the vast economic consequences of a public health crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of residents without work or with fewer hours. .

"The COVID-19 pandemic makes it much more important for Colorado residents who lose employer-sponsored health coverage to find ways to stay covered," said Kim Bimestefer, executive director of the Department of State's Policy and Finance Department. Medical Care in a statement. "Our programs will provide individuals and families with the necessary health care coverage and peace of mind during this economic center."

Social distancing policies implemented by state officials in March have shown signs of a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus as new cases and hospitalizations remain relatively low. But they have had a high economic price since companies have closed, some permanently, and employers have laid off workers or reduced their hours.

Colorado's unemployment rate has risen to 11.3%, the highest level since the state began tracking in 1976, as more than 320,000 jobs were lost in April.

Colorado is in the process of reopening businesses, restaurants, and parks. But earlier this week, economists stated that the US economy. USA It would be in recession again as employment fell sharply after peaking in February.

The upcoming increase in enrollment in Colorado's Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus programs reflects a 40% increase in Colorado's 1.3 million Coloradons in plans as of March 2020, according to a press release.

Colorado expanded Medicaid, the government's low-income health care program, to more people under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing is prohibited from dropping enrollment of Medicaid members during the public health emergency. The agency expects that once the emergency period ends, more than 300,000 people will not be eligible for coverage, according to the press release.

