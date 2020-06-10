Grubhub rejects Uber and will merge with Europe's Just Eat Takeaway

After almost a month back and forth, Grubhub has pulled away from a possible Uber acquisition and will instead merge with European company Just Eat Takeaway. The all-stock deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Uber was looking to buy Grubhub because the combined food ordering and delivery service would have rivaled, or perhaps even surpassed, market leader DoorDash. An acquisition of Grubhub, which owns Eat24, Seamless and MenuPages, would have been so significant that it was already generating regulatory heat. Shortly after the talks between the two companies were made public in May, a handful of US senators. USA He alerted the country's top antitrust officials asking for a possible deal to be examined.

Possible antitrust issues were one of the reasons Uber resisted in recent days. Grubhub's nasty business practices, such as using misleading websites and phone numbers to charge onerous, even predatory, fees, or creating restaurant websites that are not even on its platform, was another.

That said, Uber apparently still believes that its food delivery business needs to grow to make a profit. "Like carpooling, the food delivery industry will need consolidation to reach its full potential for consumers and restaurants," an Uber spokesperson told CNBC. "That does not mean that we are interested in making any deal, at any price, with any player."

Grubhub was also allegedly scared by mounting pressure from American lawmakers. The Just Eat Takeaway deal will still likely generate some scrutiny, but not as much. Just Eat Takeaway is itself the result of a recent merger between the British service Just Eat and the Dutch company Takeaway.com.

"The combination of the companies that started it all will mean that two pioneering companies have become a clear world leader," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub CEO, in a statement. "We share a focus on a hybrid model that gives extra value to volume in independent restaurants, driving profitable growth."

"We both firmly believe that only high-quality, profitable growth companies will remain in our industry," said Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, in a statement. "I am excited that we can build the world's largest food delivery business outside of China. We look forward to welcoming Matt and his team to our company and working with them in the future."