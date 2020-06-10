Green candidate for election released on bail on charges of paying to watch a video on child sexual abuse

A stringent parole has been given to a Green Election candidate who allegedly paid to watch and direct the live broadcast of a boy who was sexually abused in the Philippines.

Jonathan Doig, who defended the Greens in 2019 against Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Cook headquarters, was arrested after he allegedly paid a well-known child abuse facilitator to see in real time the abuse of a schoolgirl from 13 years.

The 57-year-old software engineer appeared via video link in Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.

Jonathan Peter Doig leaves the Sutherland Police Station in Sydney on Wednesday. (AAP Image / Joel Carrett) (AAP)

Doig is accused of paying more than $ 120,000 over 10 years to some 97 separate beneficiaries in the Philippines.

Prosecutor Sandra Lo said Doig had been in daily conversation with the teenage victim from December 2019 until his arrest.

He alleged that the couple exchanged more than 350 videos.

She said Doig's connection to the Philippines meant that it posed a risk to the community. Detectives allege that there are more victims.

"The internet means … that it has unlimited access to vulnerable children," Lo told the court on Wednesday.

Doig, a candidate for the Greens federal election who allegedly paid to watch and direct the live broadcast of a boy who was sexually abused in the Philippines, received a strict conditional bond. (AAP Image / Joel Carrett) (AAP)

But Doig's defense attorney said he had no criminal convictions and was willing to give up all electronic devices if released on bail.

"His wife is prepared to allow him to return home and will supervise his conduct," said attorney Gregory Stanton.

Stanton said the nature of the case meant that if granted bail, Doig's online presence would be under "very diligent and constant scrutiny."

Magistrate Margaret Quinn gave Doig bail under strict conditions, including the fact that he shows up three times a week at the Sutherland Police Station, does not have access to internet devices, and hands over his passport.

Doig is prohibited from being alone with anyone under the age of 16 outside his immediate family.

"Any issue related to child pornography sex offenses, whether inside or outside Australia, is abhorrent," Quinn told the court.

Doig faces charges of recruiting a child to engage in sexual activities outside Australia and of soliciting and possessing child abuse material.

Two of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the other carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.