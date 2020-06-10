Grammy Awards for omitting the term "urban" – Up News Info

The Recording Academy has announced several changes to the rules for the 63rd Grammy Awards, including the omission of the term "urban" from its categories and award language.

The academy is changing the name of the category from contemporary urban album to progressive R&B album. The word "urban" has come under increasing criticism, most recently by Tyler, the Creator, who called it "a politically correct way of saying the N word" at the January ceremony. Republic Records said last week that it would no longer use the term "urban" to describe the music of black artists. Other rule changes include updates to the Best New Artist category, Nomination Review Committees, Latin Fields, R&B and Rap. You can see some of the changes, which take effect immediately, in detail below.

"We are constantly evaluating our Awards process and evolving it to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry," said Harvey Mason Jr., President and Acting President / CEO of the Recording Academy. "The Academy accepts carefully revised proposals for rule changes from members of the music community throughout the year and, if accepted, ultimately ratifies at our annual Board meeting, a process we are proud to have continued in this challenging year. " Awards Director Bill Freimuth also noted that the academy is constantly re-evaluating the process to better reflect the evolution of the industry in the past 12 months.



AMENDMENTS TO APPROVED RULES:

Best Urban Contemporary Album Category – Renamed and Redefined

The Best Urban Contemporary Album has been renamed Best Progressive R&B Album to properly classify and describe this subgenre. This change includes a more precise definition to describe the merit or characteristics of musical compositions or performances within the R&B genre.

Best category for rap / singing performance: renowned and redefined

Best Rap / Sung Performance has been renamed Best Melodic Rap Performance to represent the inclusion of growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre.

Latin countryside: placement of urban Latin recordings – Reclassify

Latin Pop Album has been renamed Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album and Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album has been renamed Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album to migrate Latin urban genres and represent current status and prominent representation in Latin urban genres .

Best New Artist – Eligibility

There is no longer a specified maximum number of releases that prohibit artists from entering the Best New Artist category. As such, selection committees will be responsible for determining whether the artist had achieved advancement or prominence prior to the eligibility year. Such determination would result in disqualification.