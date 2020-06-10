Google will start sending login messages to all devices signed in on July 7

When it comes to protecting your Google account, Google Prompt is one of the best tools available. Turn your smartphone into a convenient two-factor authentication tool (2FA). Every time you log in to your Google account on a new device, Google will prompt users to allow login from their smartphone.
Google Prompt has undergone some changes in its lifespan, but a new change that is being implemented for users makes Prompt less secure for those with multiple devices.
In 2018, Google opened Prompt to work on all phones logged in to a certain account. Users can go to the "Security,quot; tab on the Google account settings page and manage which phones work with Ask in the "Two-Step Verification,quot; section. Unfortunately, that feature is disappearing. Instead, Google will send login requests to every device that's logged into your account.
Currently, the Google Prompt section features a note on the change, which reads as follows:
"In the coming weeks, you will also receive prompts from Google for two-step verification on any eligible phone you are signed in to. To stop receiving prompts on a particular phone, sign out of that phone."
There is also a toggle to enable or disable the request on all logged in devices.
Along with this, Google recently sent an email to Prompt users, noting that any phones that are signed in and are currently not receiving login messages will start receiving them on July 7. If you do not want a phone to receive directions, you must log out of your account on that phone.
Android Police He notes that this means that managing individual devices is probably a thing of the past, which will be particularly frustrating for people managing an account on multiple phones. While it's a niche problem, aside from phone reviewers, most people probably don't have a ton of phones connected to a Google account, there are situations where it could be problematic.
For example, some people let their children play on their old phone, but they leave their Google account started. In those cases, the child may accept a login request, which could put the account at risk. Again, this probably won't affect most people, but by forcing all connected devices to display login messages, Google could put users at risk.
Source: Android Police