Google explains why search for "non-professional hairstyles,quot; shows mostly black people (exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: If you were to type "Unprofessional Hairstyles,quot; for women or men in the Google Images search bar right now, most of the photos that will appear will be of black people.

These screenshots from these searches have emerged for a time of awareness of black lives and systemic racism, the same system that has punished black people for their hair. And this is not the first time that Google has been called about this problem. The company was criticized for the same reason in 2016, making people wonder why the company continues to have the same problem four years later.

Google spoke exclusively to us to explain these image results, which are generally linked to articles denouncing the prejudices black men and women face when it comes to their hair and society's idea of ​​how the hair is supposed to be. professional hair.

"Our Google Images search systems rely on a number of factors, including word matching, to get results," says Cathy Edwards, vice president of Google Images. "For many of the results, the words,quot; unprofessional hairstyles "appear in the articles, and many of these stories correctly denounce the discrimination people of color face when it comes to their hair."

While the images can be alarming, for reasons of clarity, Google has taken the liberty of adding captions to help people under the relevance of the images.

"While we do include captions to help people understand why these images are relevant to the query, we recognize that the association can be troubling and painful to see without a more complete context," said Edwards. "Making sure that all people and communities can find useful results on Google Images is something that interests us deeply and we are actively working to improve."

The searches are largely based on the words surrounding them on a web page, and Google makes it clear that their systems are not judging which hair is "unprofessional." Your systems are searching for pages that include that word.

Also, many of the images that appear in the search come from news coverage from when the issue about Google results was raised earlier.

As we move forward in the next decade, there has been more activism around the release of black hairstyles. People are working to implement reforms like the Crown Act, which ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending legal protection to hair texture and protection styles in the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and state Education Codes. Crown law is law in only eight states, but there is an urge to make it law in the 1950s.

We are hopeful that these biases will eventually be removed in AI as well.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!