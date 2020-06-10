Gloucester's beaches are open. This is what you should know.

Gloucester's beaches are open, but it could be difficult for non-residents to use, especially on popular days.

The city's beaches and Stage Fort Park reopened on May 22 as part of Phase 1 of Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan. But on Monday, Gloucester officials noticed in a press release Good Harbor Beach is now open to "a limited number of non-residents … on a first-come, first-served basis each day," in addition to remaining available to residents.

"We urge residents and visitors to follow the guidelines for social distancing," Karin Carroll, director of public health for Gloucester, said in the statement. "Wear a face covering when social distancing is not feasible. Do the right thing, so we can continue to reduce the spread of this virus and move forward with the reopening, safely."

Wingaersheek Beach was already under established guidelines for Good Harbor Beach. "Parking lots on both beaches will have a reduced capacity to limit the number of bathers," the city said Monday.

Niles and Plum Cove beaches are for residents only, an existing regulation. Stage Fort Park, including Half Moon Beach, is open to the public.

First responders are slated to begin work on June 20, or the Father's Day weekend, according to city officials. Facial covers are required when social distancing is not possible, and there must be 12 feet between towels or blankets. People must be kept six feet away, and groups of more than 10 people are not allowed, state beach guidelines say. Games, such as volleyball, petanque, and soccer, are prohibited.

Police will not patrol the beaches to enforce social distancing, but city officials could close the beaches or add limitations if the guidelines are not followed, according to the statement.

In other words, the City of Gloucester does not intend to go from person to person to ensure that everyone follows public health guidelines, however, if in the opinion of public health and safety officials, these guidelines are promptly ignored sense and public health is in danger, the beaches will be closed, "says the statement.

New Hampshire's beaches reopened last week for sunbathing, but, as in Massachusetts, parking is limited. Groups there must also keep a distance of 6 feet. Meanwhile, experts in Cape Cod They are seeing an increase in people who want to book long-term rentals, such as a month or the entire season.

