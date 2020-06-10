Gloomy Joe Biden speaks to all African Americans in pain at George Floyd's funeral

Joe Biden had an emotional and powerful message when he praised George Floyd at his funeral at the Fountain of Praise in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential hopeful spoke about Floyd's young daughter, who is missing a crucial part of her life.

Former Vice President Barack Obama also spoke about why Floyd's death has led to a call for racial equality and police reform across the country.

Biden said in his virtual comments: "We cannot turn our backs. We must not walk away. We cannot leave this moment thinking that we can once again walk away from the racism that hurts our souls, from the systemic abuse that still affects American life."

Biden, who met privately with the Floyd family, went on to explain: “As I have privately told you, we know. We know you will never feel the same again. Unlike most, you must cry in public. It is a burden. A burden that is now his purpose to change the world for the better on behalf of George Floyd. "

Biden spoke directly to Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna: “I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask questions that many black children have had to ask for generations: ‘Why? Why did dad leave?

Biden has promised to change things once at the White House.

One voter stated, "I don't want to hear that he wants the black vote … Trump is hiding in his bunker right now with fences around the White House." Whatever reservations you have against this man, put them aside and focus on the common goal. Vote Biden 2020. One hundred and forty-six days until the election and 224 days until his inauguration.

Another person shared, "A lot of people say Biden doesn't care about blacks * deservedly *, but at least he's trying to show that he cares." The last time we saw triumph, he was gassing protesters in order to have a photo shoot. 🤦🏾‍♂ "

This social media user wrote: "If you're tired of watching Joe post and talk about the BLM movement, let me introduce you to the Unfollow button. It really takes less effort to push than to write your hate comments. He's my president! See , Biden.

A fourth commenter stated: “Praying that you do everything possible to end police brutality. Praying to him to remain open to new perspectives, perhaps even those that seem radical and impossible, and to work with the black community to achieve a real and lasting abolition for them of police violence. ”

Biden is a slight favorite for the November election right now.



