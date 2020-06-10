Gigi and Bella Hadid follow Kendall Jenner in donating designer items for a charity auction

WENN

Gigi hadid and Bella Hadid has joined Kendall Jenner and other stars who donate clothing to be auctioned for charity.

Together with British Vogue bosses and retail site Hardly Ever Worn, the models offer designer items to benefit NHS (National Health Service) Charities Together and the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color.

Items on offer include Gigi's Dior saddlebag, Bella's paint-splattered Miu Miu boots, and Jenner's cream-colored Chanel jacket, while Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss They have donated Christian Siriano cocktail dresses.

An Alexander McQueen jacket owned by Kate Moss and a Dior wrap dress from Helena ChristensenThe wardrobe is also available.

The Way We Wore auction launched on Tuesday, June 9 and will continue for 72 hours. The company corresponds to the July issue of British Vogue, which featured images of each of the star's contributions.