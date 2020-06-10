Germany warns Israel against plans to annex the West Bank

Germany's foreign minister warned Israel that his plan to annex parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but did not say how Germany or Europe would respond.

The visit to Jerusalem, Heiko Maas' first trip outside of Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, comes just a few weeks before Israel intends to extend its sovereignty over the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in line with the United States President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East plan.

At a press conference, Maas said that Germany and the European Union were seeking clarity on Israel's intentions, but noted that Europe considers annexation incompatible with international law.

Critics of the plan say that unilaterally redrawing the map of the Middle East would destroy any lingering hopes for establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"I made it clear that the German government and colleagues in the EU are very concerned that annexation may lead to the two-state solution no longer being viable and that we are on the wrong path," Maas said. "It is time for diplomacy and dialogue."

Already a key European power broker, Germany will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and take over the presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1, the same day Israel says it can begin deploying its plan.

Daniel Marwecki, a history professor at the University of Leeds at the end of the 20th century, says that Germany probably won't put too much pressure on Israel, and that it could even stop any conversation on sanctions.

"The two countries are deeply integrated politically, economically, militarily, culturally," he told , adding that relations with Israel are "enormously important,quot; to Germany's "liberal and post-Nazi identity,quot;.

"Germany is good at issuing warnings. It is good, you know, in diplomatic talks. (…) In terms of sanctions, my prediction is that nothing will happen, and that will be due to Germany."

Pressing ahead

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, a former military chief, said Trump's plan has its advantages and presents an opportunity.

"The plan will be carried out responsibly," he said. "We intend to do it in a dialogue with our neighbors," he added, mentioning Jordan, among others.

The United States plan envisages leaving about a third of the West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967, under permanent Israeli control, while giving Palestinians greater autonomy in the rest of the territory.

Palestinians, who seek the entire West Bank as part of an independent state, have rejected the plan, saying it overwhelmingly favors Israel. In response, they have severed key security ties with Israel and say they are no longer bound by the signed agreements.

The measures have raised concerns about the return to violence if annexation is carried out. Israel's defense minister urged the military to speed up preparations for what could be fierce Palestinian protests.

The proposal also faces opposition within Israel, where many fear that annexation is a step that could lead to the creation of a single binational state with the Palestinians. Even some hardline settlers oppose the plan, saying it doesn't go far enough.

But Netanyahu seems eager to move ahead of the US election in November, when Joe Biden, the suspected Democratic candidate who has said he opposes annexation, could replace Trump.

Netanyahu praised Trump's near-absolute support for his policies and hailed annexation as a historic opportunity to establish Israel's permanent borders and maintain control of strategic borders without having to evacuate a single settler.

Previous peace plans have included all calls for greater Israeli concessions.