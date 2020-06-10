German prosecutor Maddie McCann says Portuguese police "still think her parents are responsible,quot;

A German prosecutor claimed that the Portuguese police still believe that Madeleine McCann's parents are responsible for her disappearance and criticized working with them.

Hans Christian Wolters said that the working relationship with the Portuguese authorities is & # 39; cumbersome & # 39; and that they have different ideas about what happened to the boy who disappeared in 2007, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Wolters previously said that authorities have "evidence,quot; that the three-year-old girl was murdered after she was kidnapped from Praia da Luz on May 3 and Christian Brueckner is currently the only suspect.

Brueckner, a convicted pedophile, is currently in prison in Kiel in northern Germany for a drug-related crime and has been transferred to isolation for his own safety.

Claus Christian Claussen, the justice minister of the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, said yesterday in a parliamentary hearing that it was about avoiding 'assaults by other prisoners'.

He added that Brueckner is being "closely monitored,quot; and receiving advice, as reported by The Times.

Portuguese detectives who investigated Madeleine McCann's disappearance have faced tough questions after it emerged, identified the German pedophile who is now the prime suspect in 2007, but "dismissed,quot; him.

Wolters, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said: "Working together with the authorities of southern European countries often takes longer."

& # 39; It takes a long time everything and the French or British police are faster.

& # 39; We keep in touch with colleagues in Portugal, but everything is more cumbersome.

"I think Portuguese officials still think that Maddie's parents are responsible for her disappearance."

It comes amid claims that Brueckner attacked his British ex-girlfriend in jealous fury, then hid while waiting for her under the bed.

He brutally assaulted the woman, who does not want to be named, after she hugged another man, hitting her head against the wall of a women's restroom in a bar in the Algarve.

Kate and Gerry McCann hold a police image of their age-grown daughter during a press conference to mark the fifth anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance on May 2, 2012

Brueckner then broke into her apartment and hid under the bed, waiting for her to return, but when she returned he quietly left, saying "goodbye,quot; to her departure, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The couple ended their relationship in mid-2005, and then embarked on a campaign of harassment against her, but he was never charged, despite the fact that the Portuguese police were called twice to deal with him.

He has now revealed that the convicted pedophile could be responsible for killing Madeleine.

In another development, Tiziano Ilg, who previously hired the German to work at his restaurant, stated that "we all know,quot; what happened to the boy.

Brueckner was hired just weeks after Madeleine's disappearance at Floral's restaurant, The Sun reported.

In response to an online news article about his disappearance on his Facebook profile, he said cryptically: & # 39; It's time to stop looking and stop imagining. We all know.