Georgia's long lines – The New York Times

Good Morning. Republicans are considering their own police reforms. The President of Brazil threatens with a military takeover. And the Georgia primary was a disaster.
Chloe Mexile Benard lined up to vote in the Atlanta suburbs at 7:30 a.m. from yesterday, according to the Guardian. She did not vote until almost noon.
Marneia Mitchell, a stationery designer in Atlanta, was beginning her fourth hour of waiting in line when she told the Times: "It's despicable."
And Greg Bluestein, political journalist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, called Yesterday's primary election in Georgia "is unlike anything we've experienced."
In several Atlanta counties, the voting machines did not work well, and the shortage of personnel due to the coronavirus left fewer poll workers to deal with it. As a result, many Georgia residents had to choose between spending hours in line or losing their right to vote.
Yesterday's problems were worse than usual, in part as a result of recently purchased voting machines, but they were also part of a much bigger problem. In no other rich country do citizens regularly as difficult to vote as they do in the United States. Most of our elections take place on weekdays, and the shortage of teams and poll workers often forces people to wait in long lines.
Waits tend to be longer for African Americans. A study of the 2016 election, using smartphone location data, found that voters in black neighborhoods waited on average 29 percent longer than voters in white neighborhoods.
And as was the case in the 1950s and 1960s, Georgia has once again become a battleground over voting rights. In the 2018 midterms, the state had the longest wait times in the country, according to an analysis by the Center for Bipartisan Policy. Republicans in Georgia, who control most of the state government, have frequently opposed Democrats' efforts to make voting more accessible.
It was not entirely clear why yesterday's lines were worse in the Atlanta area than in other parts of Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, blamed local officials, who are very Democrats, and said they had not adequately trained poll workers. Local officials, in turn, blamed him, saying he had not provided adequate training resources. Virus fears among poll workers and high turnout, after the murder of George Floyd, may also have played a role.
"No corner of the state had a fully functional voting experience," The Times reported. Michael McDonald, election expert at the University of Florida, wrote: “I have never seen the scale of electoral failures that occur today in Georgia. This does not bode well for November. "
In yesterday's election results:
1. Republicans respond to police violence.
Republican Senate leaders have assigned Tim Scott of South Carolina, their only black member, to lead the drafting legislation that conservatives could support.
Republicans face a dilemma: For decades, they have built a tough picture of crime, and it has helped them win many elections, often winning the votes of whites who previously voted Democrats. But public opinion has changed significantly, amid mounting video evidence of police brutality and racism, and Republicans are trying to figure out how much to change their stance. For now, several Republicans in Congress have changed their tone but have not yet supported new policies.
In other political news:
President Trump raised a false theory that a 75-year-old man in Buffalo who had been shot down by police was "an ANTIFA provocateur."
A group of white counter-protesters in New Jersey, appearing in front of a pro-Trump poster, mocked Floyd's death, with a man kneeling on the neck of another who was face down on the ground. One of the counter-protesters was a correctional officer and was promptly suspended.
Democrats are increasing their pressure on Joe Biden to choose a black running mate.
2. Funeral for George Floyd
Two weeks after Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, he was buried in Houston, in a grave next to his mother's. Two lines of policemen saluted as Floyd's coffin passed. (The Times recently described Floyd's life.)
When the service began, the New York Stock Exchange was silent for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the time a police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck. It was the longest moment of silence on the floor of the stock market in its 228-year history.
3. The threat to democracy in Brazil.
Daily coronavirus deaths in Brazil are now the highest in the world. Investors are fleeing. And President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies are under investigation.
In response to the chaos, Bolsonaro is raising the possibility of military intervention to protect its control over power, an ominous prospect for a country that was under a military dictatorship as recently as the 1980s.
More about the virus: A Times chart compares the death toll to the number of historical disasters.
This is what is happening the most.
CrossFit founder Greg Glassman resigned after BuzzFeed News released the details of a call with gym owners in which he slandered Floyd and shared coronavirus conspiracy theories.
Paramount Television canceled "Cops," the once-popular reality show that ran for 33 seasons and that civil rights groups criticized for its portrayal of African-Americans. Separately, HBO removed "Gone With the Wind,quot; from its new streaming service, but vowed to recapture the 1939 film romanticizing the South Civil War era "with a discussion of its historical context."
Lives lived: Bonnie Pointer was there at creation, when she and her brothers decided to form a vocal group called simply the Pointer Sisters. But before the 1970s ended, she had left the group to pursue a solo career. And then they hit him big, without her. She is dead at 69.
BACKGROUND: facial recognition
IBM announced this week that it opposes the use of facial recognition for mass surveillance and racial profiling. We spoke to our colleague Shira Ovide, who writes The Times' On Tech newsletter, about issues with technology.
"Facial recognition is terrible for identifying people with darker skin," Shira said, noting that some research found that she doesn't have a better 50-50 chance. "And there is a dangerous tendency to rely too heavily on this type of technology, even when it is not accurate."
He added: "We don't know when facial recognition is misused. What if law enforcement agencies use it to identify people who are attending peaceful protests, such as those that are happening now? Do we want to live in a state surveillance where everyone is in a vast database and we can be identified on sight on a large scale? That, of course, is the situation that the Chinese government is trying to create.
How to feed a crowd
A key part of the Sikh religion is providing free meals as an act of faith, and many gurdwaras, the places of worship for Sikhs, have large kitchens, large numbers of volunteers, and regular food donations from community members. Some gurdwaras serve more than 100,000 people every day.
This tradition has allowed Sikh communities in the United States to respond to the increase in hunger caused by the pandemic, while many food banks have had problems, Priya Krishna writes.
Culture awards
In the publishing world, a viral hashtag this week encouraged black and non-black authors to compare their wages, in an effort to highlight inequality. Case in point: A white science fiction writer said she had received $ 3.4 million for 13 books, over $ 260,000 per novel, while a black author said she had received $ 25,000 for each installment of her award-winning science fiction trilogy.
At the theater, more than 300 artists, including stars like Viola Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda, released a statement describing how artists of color are treated unfairly.
A Guide to TV Broadcast Packages
Inspired by For this clever Bloomberg interaction on the best streaming packages, we ask Adrienne Maxwell, editor of Wirecutter, to offer advice to anyone who has ditched cable TV or is considering doing it:
In trying to decide whether or not to cut the cord and what services to subscribe to, I think the first question anyone should ask is whether they still want to access live television and especially sports. Hardcore fans who love to watch a variety of sports and want to access their local affiliate broadcasts are probably better off on cable.
If live TV is not something that interests you, then it really comes down to personal viewing preferences. The beauty of the stream is that it's not tied to a contract, so you can subscribe to one service for a couple of months, get stuck in its exclusive content that you love, and then cancel and switch to another service.
But if you're more of the "set it once and forget it,quot; type, I'd say some combination of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney + is probably the most satisfying for most people.
Here is the more detailed Wirecutter guide.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about George Floyd's funeral.
