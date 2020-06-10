Georgia's long lines – The New York Times

Yesterday's problems were worse than usual, in part as a result of recently purchased voting machines, but they were also part of a much bigger problem. In no other rich country do citizens regularly as difficult to vote as they do in the United States. Most of our elections take place on weekdays, and the shortage of teams and poll workers often forces people to wait in long lines.

Waits tend to be longer for African Americans. A study of the 2016 election, using smartphone location data, found that voters in black neighborhoods waited on average 29 percent longer than voters in white neighborhoods.

And as was the case in the 1950s and 1960s, Georgia has once again become a battleground over voting rights. In the 2018 midterms, the state had the longest wait times in the country, according to an analysis by the Center for Bipartisan Policy. Republicans in Georgia, who control most of the state government, have frequently opposed Democrats' efforts to make voting more accessible.

It was not entirely clear why yesterday's lines were worse in the Atlanta area than in other parts of Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, blamed local officials, who are very Democrats, and said they had not adequately trained poll workers. Local officials, in turn, blamed him, saying he had not provided adequate training resources. Virus fears among poll workers and high turnout, after the murder of George Floyd, may also have played a role.

"No corner of the state had a fully functional voting experience," The Times reported. Michael McDonald, election expert at the University of Florida, wrote: “I have never seen the scale of electoral failures that occur today in Georgia. This does not bode well for November. "