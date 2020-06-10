George Floyd's brother testifies about police reform: stop the pain

One day later George Floyd He was buried, his brother is talking about the police reform.
Wednesday June 10 Philonise Floyd testified before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on police practices and police accountability. This testimony comes two weeks after George was killed by the Minnesota police.
"Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the members of the Committee, thank you for the invitation to be here today to talk about my older brother, George," began Philonise. "The world knows him as George, but I called him Perry. Yesterday we let him rest. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do."
"I am the older brother now. So my job was to comfort our brothers and sisters, Perry's children and everyone who loved him. And that's a lot of people," he continued. "I have to be the strong one now, because that's what George would have done."
Philonise said she attended the hearing to make a change and asked for justice on behalf of her brother.
"Do what Perry always did for us: take care of family and others," he told the committee. "I couldn't take care of George the day he was killed, but maybe by talking to you today, I can help make sure his death is not in vain. To make sure he is more than just another face on a t-shirt. More than another name on a list that keeps growing. "
Philonise went on to say that her brother "always,quot; made sacrifices for his family and for "complete strangers."
"He gave what little he had to help others. He was our gentle giant," Philonise said Wednesday. "I was reminded of that when I saw the video of his murder. He had gentle manners; he did not defend himself. He listened to the officers. He called them 'sir'. The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds. He still called them 'sir' while begging for his life. "
"I can't tell you what kind of pain you feel when you look at something like that. When you look at your older brother, whom you have admired all your life, he dies. He dies begging for your mother," continued his testimony. . "I am tired. I am tired of the pain I feel now and I am tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed without reason. I am here today to ask you to do it. Stop. For the pain. So that we are not tired "
Philonise then noted that George's calls for help were "ignored," asking lawmakers to now listen to the call of protesters across the country and around the world.
"Listen to the call that I am making to you now, the calls from our family and the calls that are ringing on the streets around the world. People of all backgrounds, genders and races have come together to demand change." he said. "Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution, not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them what to do. necessary force is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk. "
On May 25, George was pronounced dead after the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground, kneeling on Floyd's neck. George had been in police custody after a person called 911 to report that a man used a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy merchandise at a corner store.
"George was not hurting anyone that day. He did not deserve to die for more than twenty dollars," Philonise told the committee. "I ask you, is that what a black man's life is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough. People who march in the streets tell you that it is enough. Be the leaders of this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing. "
"People chose you to speak for them, to make a positive change. George's name means something. Here you have the opportunity to make your names mean something," he continued. "If his death ends up changing the world for the better. And I think it will. I think it was. Then he died as he lived. It is up to you to ensure that his death is not in vain."
Philonise concludes her testimony with a message to her brother.
"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to Perry while he was here. That was stolen from me. But I know he's belittling us now. Perry, look at what you did, big brother. You're changing the world," he said. "Thank you for everything. For taking care of us when you were on Earth and for taking care of us all now. I hope you have found Mom and can rest in peace and power."