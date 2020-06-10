George Floyd's brother testifies about police reform: stop the pain

One day later George Floyd He was buried, his brother is talking about the police reform.

Wednesday June 10 Philonise Floyd testified before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on police practices and police accountability. This testimony comes two weeks after George was killed by the Minnesota police.

"Chairman Jerrold Nadler and the members of the Committee, thank you for the invitation to be here today to talk about my older brother, George," began Philonise. "The world knows him as George, but I called him Perry. Yesterday we let him rest. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

"I am the older brother now. So my job was to comfort our brothers and sisters, Perry's children and everyone who loved him. And that's a lot of people," he continued. "I have to be the strong one now, because that's what George would have done."

Philonise said she attended the hearing to make a change and asked for justice on behalf of her brother.