George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd testifies at police accountability hearing

George Floyd & # 39; s Her brother Philonise Floyd told House lawmakers Wednesday that her brother "didn't deserve to die for more than $ 20," asking them, "Is that what a black man is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Now It's enough,quot;.

Philonise Floyd will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for a monitoring hearing on police and police accountability. It comes after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, an event that has sparked a national outcry along with sustained protests and civil unrest on the subject of police misconduct and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd speaks at a funeral for her brother, George Floyd, at North Central University, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

In his testimony, Floyd's brother said, "George always made sacrifices for his family. And he made sacrifices for complete strangers. He gave what little he had to help others. He was our gentle giant. I remembered that when I saw the video. of his murder. He called all the officers & # 39; sir & # 39;. He was of good manners, he did not defend himself. He listened to all the officers. The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds He still called them 'sir' while begging for his life. "

He added: "I can't tell you what kind of pain you feel when you look at something like that."

Raising his voice, he said, "I'm tired. I'm tired of the pain, the pain you feel when you see something like that. When you look at your older brother whom you admired all your life, he dies, he dies praying for his mother. I am here to ask him stop it. Stop the pain. Keep us from getting tired. "

Floyd's brother referred to the mass protests in the United States and called for police reform and accountability.

"George asked for help and was ignored. Listen to the call that I am making now. To the calls of our family and the calls that are ringing on the streets around the world," he said.

"Honor them, honor George, and make whatever changes are necessary to make law enforcement the solution, not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong, teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them what strength it takes. It is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk. George was not hurting anyone that day. He did not deserve to die for more than $ 20. "

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin. (Nine)

An image of George Floyd is projected at the base of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The statue has been the focal point of protesters for the death of George Floyd. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo / Steve Helber)

His voice cracking and emotionally charged, Floyd's brother said he didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his brother, adding, "They stole that from me, but I know he's watching us now."