George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter offered a full scholarship to TSU

George FloydThe daughter of has just received a generous gift.
Gianna Floyd, 6, received a full scholarship to the University of South Texas in honor of his father, who grew up in Houston, Texas.
"The Board of Regents of the University of South Texas (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day he is on eternal rest," the University said in a statement after George's funeral on Tuesday. "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third District and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, along with the TSU Foundation Board, approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for the beloved daughter Floyd's Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend college. "
This news comes days after E! The news confirmed that Kanye West He had created a college savings fund to cover Gianna's tuition. Additionally, rapper "Follow God,quot; donated $ 2 million in connection with George's death.Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Following the death of George, Gianna's mother Roxie Washington It has opened up how your family is dealing with your loss.
"I don't have much to say because I can't put my words together right now, but I wanted everyone to know that this is what those officers took," Roxie said as she pointed to her little daughter on June 2. Press conference. "At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father."
She continued, "He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the hall. If there is a problem and she needs a father, she no longer has one."
"I am here for my baby and I am for George because I want justice for him," she concluded. "I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what they think. This is proof. He was a good man."
The next day, during Roxie and Gianna's visit to Good morning americaGianna said she misses her father. Giving viewers a look at their relationship, he also shared that George "played with me."
Entering, Roxie added: "I didn't have to play with anyone else because Dad was going to play with her all day. That was his baby. He loved his little girl."
