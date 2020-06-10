George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter offered a full scholarship to TSU

George FloydThe daughter of has just received a generous gift.

Gianna Floyd, 6, received a full scholarship to the University of South Texas in honor of his father, who grew up in Houston, Texas.

"The Board of Regents of the University of South Texas (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day he is on eternal rest," the University said in a statement after George's funeral on Tuesday. "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third District and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, along with the TSU Foundation Board, approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for the beloved daughter Floyd's Gianna. TSU's executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend college. "

This news comes days after E! The news confirmed that Kanye West He had created a college savings fund to cover Gianna's tuition. Additionally, rapper "Follow God,quot; donated $ 2 million in connection with George's death.Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.