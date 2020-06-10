George Floyd, Statues of Europe, Moscow reopens: its briefing on Wednesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering reopening the world As coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket, protesters attack the statues as symbols of Europe's racist past and a final goodbye to George Floyd.
The world reopens despite the cases fired
This week, when the world topped seven million coronavirus cases, countries continued the agenda: reopen to save their economies.
Moscow ended its strict closure on Tuesday before a national vote to extend the government of President Vladimir Putin, while officials there continued to report more than 1,000 new daily cases of coronavirus.
Hairdressers, beauty salons, veterinary clinics, and photography studios were allowed to reopen, and digital permits are no longer required to leave the home.
And the outbreak is still spreading rapidly in Latin America and the Caribbean, pushing the region "to the limit." The director of the Pan American Health Organization warned on Tuesday.
Larger Image: While infection rates in the hardest hit cities in the United States and Europe have slowed, the global peak of infection may still be months away. Without a vaccine or treatments, the only proven strategy has been to limit human contact.
In other news:
Here are the latest updates and maps of the outbreak spread.
One last goodbye to George Floyd
The funeral of George Floyd, whose murder in police custody fueled an international movement, It attracted hundreds of mourners in Houston on Tuesday.
The event came after two weeks of protests demanding a change in surveillance and systemic racism and five days of public memorials. Mr. Floyd, 46, was to be buried with his mother.
His words, "I can't breathe," which he said 16 times when an officer pressed his knee against his neck, have become a rallying cry. Mr. Floyd was remembered as a father and star student-athlete with big dreams who "wanted to touch the world."
In a video played at the funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the family. When Mr. Floyd's coffin left the church, onlookers chanted his name. "We will breathe!" one screamed.
Latest: Officials in Houston and Washington said they would ban city police from using stranglers. Police in Phoenix said they would end up with another type of neck restraint. A New York City police officer who pushed a protester to the ground will face criminal charges.
Protesters in Europe confront racist stories of statues
As protests against racism spread around the world, some places call on countries to confront their racist stories by removing the statues that commemorate them.
On Tuesday, A 150-year-old statue of King Leopold II of Belgium, who oversaw the brutal colonization of the Congo in the 19th century that caused millions of deaths, was removed in Antwerp after protesters smeared it with red paint. On Sunday, protesters in Bristol, England, knocked down a bronze statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it into the river.
Now some focus on the statues of Cecil Rhodes, an imperialist magnate who is seen by many as the architect of apartheid.
Context: The debate over the removal of monuments from the American Confederation has also continued in the United States, with protesters in various cities targeting the remaining monuments.
Related: Leading British brands of tea, a national staple, doubled their support for the Black Lives Matter movement after threats of a boycott by some right-wing customers. (They urged #solidaritea).
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Afghan radio names the dead, but few still listen
Through decades of coups, invasions and endless wars, Afghans tuned in to Radio Afghanistan twice a day to hear the names of the recently deceased. Death notices were a ritual, an honor, and sometimes a status sign. For a time, the broadcast filled twice its scheduled one-hour schedule. Above, its main presenter, Mohamad Agha Zaki.
Now that everything is gone. People are still dying, but many now turn to social media to spread the news. However, Mr. Zaki says that people in rural areas are still listening: "This is the language of the nation. "
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential campaign USA: New polls show former Vice President Joe Biden has a significant advantage over President Trump, positioning him as the strongest challenger for a sitting president since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992.
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose autocratic government in the Central African nation stifled journalists and arrested opponents, died of heart failure on Monday at the age of 55.
Germany: The far-right Alternative for Germany party won a lawsuit against the country's interior minister Horst Seehofer for publishing an interview criticizing the party on a government website.
Snapshot: Over, The Compton Cowboys ride in solidarity with the black community in California. Cowboys and black cowgirls claim the traditional role of horse riders in urban rallies, evoking a story of bold driving.
What we are reading: This Money magazine article about some of the explorers who dedicated their lives to finding Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure (which was finally discovered over the weekend). It is fascinating and will make you smile.
Now a break from the news
Cook: It is crispy sour cream and chicken with onion can be dipped in fresh chives and lemon juice, or if you're craving something creamy to dip, combine it with a sour cream sauce, lemon juice, and chives.
Watch: The new documentary "Born in Evin,quot; follows director Maryam Zaree as she interviews family, friends, sociologists and psychologists to try to demystify the circumstances of her birth in Iran's famous Evin prison for political dissidents.
Read: Joyce Carol Oates' new novel, "Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars." Take up racism and grief, and you're talking directly to this moment of pandemic and protest, writes our reviewer. Also, here are five remarkable new poetry books.
Do: Designer Todd Snyder shows you how Add patches to your jeans, using an old scarf or a shirt that's ready to wear.
We may venture outside, but with the virus still spreading, we are even safer inside. At home You can help make it tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do.
And now for the backstory on …
Facial recognition technology
There has been an intense debate about the use of facial recognition technology in the public and private sectors.
Law enforcement agencies and some companies use it to identify suspects and victims by matching photos or videos to databases such as driver's license records. But civil liberties groups warn that facial recognition erodes privacy, reinforces prejudice against black people, and can be misused.
Timnit Gebru, leader of Google's AI artificial intelligence ethics team, explained why he believes the police should not use facial recognition. Below is an excerpt from his conversation with Shira Ovide for the latest On Tech newsletter.
Shira: What are your concerns about facial recognition?
Timnit: I collaborated with Joy Buolamwini at the M.I.T. Media Lab in an analysis that found very high disparities in error rates (in facial identification systems), especially between lighter skinned men and darker skinned women. In melanoma screening, imagine that there is a screening technology that doesn't work for people with darker skin.
I also realized that even the perfect facial recognition can be misused. I am a black woman living in the United States who has faced serious consequences of racism. Facial recognition is being used against the black community.
But a police officer or eyewitness could also look at surveillance footage and police photos and mistakenly identify someone like Jim Smith. Is the software more accurate or less partial than humans?
It depends. Our analysis showed that for us, facial recognition was much less accurate than humans.
See a way to use facial recognition for law enforcement and security responsibly?
My knee jerk reaction is that many people in technology have a need to jump to a technology solution without listening to people who have been working with community leaders, police and others who propose solutions to reform the police.
It should be banned at this time. I don't know about the future.
