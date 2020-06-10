George Floyd, Statues of Europe, Moscow reopens: its briefing on Wednesday

Moscow ended its strict closure on Tuesday before a national vote to extend the government of President Vladimir Putin, while officials there continued to report more than 1,000 new daily cases of coronavirus.

Hairdressers, beauty salons, veterinary clinics, and photography studios were allowed to reopen, and digital permits are no longer required to leave the home.

And the outbreak is still spreading rapidly in Latin America and the Caribbean, pushing the region "to the limit." The director of the Pan American Health Organization warned on Tuesday.

Larger Image: While infection rates in the hardest hit cities in the United States and Europe have slowed, the global peak of infection may still be months away. Without a vaccine or treatments, the only proven strategy has been to limit human contact.

In other news:

